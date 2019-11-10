Both Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group, the two store brands under Denton-based Sally Beauty Holdings, saw consolidated same-store sales growth in fiscal year 2019 and in the final quarter of the fiscal year.
Company executives announced the numbers during a conference call Thursday, with a 1.1% increase in the fourth quarter consolidated same-store sales. Broken down by brand, Sally Beauty increased 1.3% while Beauty Systems Groups grew 0.8%.
“The financial results demonstrate that our transformation plan is tracking well against our expectations,” CEO Chris Brickman said. “Work remains, but the pieces are coming together.”
For the full 2019 fiscal year, consolidated same-store sales increased by 0.3%, while consolidated sales decreased by 1.4%. The decrease came from shutting down 95 stores this year, said Aaron Alt, president of Sally Beauty Supply and chief financial officer. Consolidated net sales were flat for the fourth quarter, sitting at $965.8 million.
Alt also said that the fourth-quarter consolidated same-store sales growth was the highest growth sales rate since the fourth quarter of 2012, despite net sales staying flat.
Leadership also touted more engagement in e-commerce, new brands exclusive to the retailer and plans to open 25 new stores across the country. The company plans to hire 40 new people in digital commerce, brand marketing, strategy and global sourcing.
There’s also been progress on construction of the new 500,000–square-foot distribution center being built near Alliance Airport, and it’s set to be operational by late March 2020.