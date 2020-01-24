Sally Beauty has added two new leadership hires to help bolster the company's digital offerings: Kevin Metz, vice president of e-commerce and Vanathy Lakshmi, vice president of digital product.
Metz will lead a new growth plan for digital sales through the websites and applications for both Sally Beauty and Cosmo Prof, the Sally's brand for licensed salon professionals.
Lakshmi will head digital product road maps and the online experience for customers through all of Sally's online platforms.
“We are thrilled to add Kevin and Vanathy to the team to start leveraging their extensive expertise in e-commerce as Sally Beauty continues its digital transformation," said Chris Brickman, chief executive of Sally Beauty Holdings, in a statement. "They will take us to the next level in our drive for a consumer-driven digital environment that operates seamlessly in partnership with our stores and supply chain."