Rockwall and Denton counties were the big winners in the August home market.
The two counties had the biggest jump in home sales in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Rockwall home sales were almost 17% higher than in August 2018. And in Denton County sales were up 12.6%, the MetroTex Association of Realtors reports.
Overall, the number of single-family homes sold last month in North Texas was 5% higher than a year earlier, according to data from local real estate agents.
Home sales in August were down 4.2% from a year ago in Kaufman County and fell by 0.3% in Dallas County. Tarrant County sales were up a scant 0.5%.
Area-wide median sales prices rose 4% from August 2018.
Sales prices soared 13.9% year-over-year in Ellis County, and median sales prices were 6.3% higher in Tarrant County.
Kaufman County had a 28.3% jump in the inventory of homes listed for sale with real estate agents — the largest gain of any DFW county, according to the MetroTex Realtors.
Lower mortgage rates in the last few months have caused a rise in home sales in most areas of North Texas. But a lack of inventory is holding back purchases from where they would likely be if more homes were available for purchase.
“Home sales are just going to putter along — but a record levels,” said James Gaines, chief economist for the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University. “The thing that has slowed down the most is the upper-end market, which pulls up average home prices.
“Don’t expect great shakes in the housing market this year.”