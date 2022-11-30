Although Tyler Hawkins has owned the Ranch Arrangement for just a year and a half, his commitment to supplying sturdy and durable furniture in a Western aesthetic has made the store stand out. The shop offers a fresh take on traditional Western decor, bringing customers modern and urban ranch-style pieces.
Hawkins always has appreciated sturdy, quality leather and wood furniture, he said, which is getting harder to find. When Hawkins met the previous owners of the Ranch Arrangement last year, he bought the store from them.
“I’m excited that there are products like that still out there, and for the opportunity to provide them to Denton County folks,” Hawkins said. “It helps agriculture by using leather products, and when you buy better quality, that means you’re going to keep more things out of the landfill.”
Over the past year, Hawkins swapped traditional Western styles for more urban and modern takes, and added custom options such as various fabrics, leathers, cowhides and sofa styles. The one constant is that all pieces are durable.
“It’s a top-grain leather; it’s going to last,” Hawkins said. “It’s not going to break if someone comes over and sits on it.”
The store's leather furniture is made in California, using Italian leather. Another furniture manufacturer in Illinois uses reclaimed barn wood.
The by-appointment-only store is low profile on the outside, but the interior unfolds to a much larger showroom. Customers can select from rustic-style, “live-edge” tables — showing off the wood’s natural, uncut edge — as well as accent chairs, rugs and decor.
Gray tones are popular, and cowhides are shifting to a salt-and-pepper color, Hawkins said. Start with a rug and finish with furniture, or vice versa; both are good methods in your design process.
“Go with what feels good,” Hawkins said.
Sofa prices begin at $1,600, with most expensive costing around $3,500. Other furniture and accessories range from $700 to $3,500, and floral arrangements start at $70.
“Depending on what we have in stock and what’s available, products can be purchased from the floor and also ordered from our vendors,” Hawkins said. Lead times run from one to two weeks on rugs and eight to 32 weeks on furniture.