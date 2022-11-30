Tyler Hawkins

Tyler Hawkins, pictured, owns the Ranch Arrangement in Denton.

 Courtesy photo/Guy T Phillips

Although Tyler Hawkins has owned the Ranch Arrangement for just a year and a half, his commitment to supplying sturdy and durable furniture in a Western aesthetic has made the store stand out. The shop offers a fresh take on traditional Western decor, bringing customers modern and urban ranch-style pieces.

ranch arrangement

High-quality leather and nailhead trim beautify this sofa. 
ranch arrangement credenza

The Ranch Arrangement specializes in sturdy and durable pieces like this credenza. 

Tags

Recommended for you