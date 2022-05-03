Editor's note: This is the third edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle's newest newsletter, Your Money, Your Home, which publishes the first and third Tuesdays monthly. To subscribe, click here.
With March's inflation rate reaching a 41-year high and supply chain issues continuing to plague merchants, the retail industry is moving into an uncertain season.
Texas retail sales and activity in the service sector slowed in April, with the sales index falling five points to -7.9, according to the Texas Retail Outlook Survey. The revenue index, a key measure of state service sector conditions, declined from 23.4 to 11.2 last month, signaling deceleration. But with spending at record levels last year, those figures don't necessarily spell trouble for retailers.
"Last year we reached this really high level of spending so the growth rate may be slowing, but we're not seeing a dip down in retail spending," said Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation. "We have seen some slower rates of growth month-over-month, which we were expecting, but still a lot of a lot of spending on goods on the part of consumers."
Though national numbers for April are not yet available from the Department of Commerce, spending in Denton County remained strong through March. Total spending was up more than 19% compared to pre-pandemic levels for the week ending March 20, according to the Opportunity Insights Economic Tracker.
"As far as spending, we're still catching fire — we haven't really noticed customers not spending as much," said Diane Mayes, who owns downtown bookstore and gift shop Patchouli Joe's with her husband.
What is impacting retailers' bottom lines are increased input costs for labor and inventory transport. With fuel prices also reaching record levels in March and transportation firms raising rates or instituting surcharges, it's more expensive to get inventory from manufacturing sites to storefronts or directly to consumers. The Russia-Ukraine war and continued lockdowns in parts of China are also contributing to supply chain weaknesses.
Those longstanding issues have created inventory backlogs, with some retailers still catching up following the holiday shopping season.
"Across the board we are still down inventory-wise and it will probably be end of second quarter or beginning of the third quarter before we get back to normal," said Aaron Ball, manager of Golden Triangle Mall.
At Patchouli Joe's, certain products like manga — graphic novels from Japan — have been hard to come by, according to Mayes.
Inflationary pressures on business owners means costs will continue to be passed down to consumers. Shoppers might be looking for more value in staple items and opting for generics and could travel less heading into summer, but those changes have yet to materialize, Cullen said.
"It's certainly not impacting all consumers the same and particularly those at the lower income levels are feeling the impact of inflation more than others, but consumers are in a very different financial place on average," Cullen said, pointing to the $4.2 trillion more Americans had in cash at the end of last year than before the pandemic. "The effects of the recession were really short-lived so, overall consumers are in a place where, at least in the near term, they may not be needing to adjust their behavior as dramatically to higher prices as we might expect otherwise."
Mall retailers are still seeing strong sales numbers across sectors, Ball said. How long industrywide spending will remain steady is less certain, though forecasts predict retail sales will grow 6-8% this year. Interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank could dampen borrowing, leaving shoppers with less funds, according to Venkatesh Shankar, who directs research at Texas A&M University's Center for Retailing Studies.
While the increases are an attempt by the Fed to slow inflation, they have little impact on global transport and manufacturing issues and fuel prices, a few of the primary drivers of inflation today.
That means retailers are searching for creative ways to cut costs and meet customers where they are. As pent-up consumer demand begins to wane, the longevity of price hikes could be the test of whether retailers will see increasing declines in shopping activity, Shankar said.
"You pay employees more, you have supply chain shortages and pay higher prices for materials, and you pass on some of those costs to consumers, but consumers can only take so much," Shankar said. "All these things will make retailers' jobs more challenging than before."
In the months ahead, how consumers react to continued economic pressures will determine the economic outlook for the rest of 2022, in North Texas and across the U.S.
"When we try to peel back the layers of how consumer behavior is changing, it's a very nuanced picture, and I think it's kind of important to keep in mind," Cullen said.
--
By the numbers
932,000 — The near-record number of job openings across Texas in February. That's a 62% increase from 2019's average of 575,000 openings monthly, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
280 — The number of homes builder Wan Bridge is bringing to The Residences at Rayzor Ranch beginning in earnest this summer. That includes 215 town houses and 65 single-family homes, with rents ranging from $2,375 to $2,945.
12 — The number of acres Home Depot is expected to occupy in Rayzor Ranch Marketplace. The Denton City Council last week approved a request to rezone the site west of Sam's Club, which would house a 106,000-square-foot store and 28,000-square-foot garden center. A traffic impact analysis must be conducted before the site plan for the project is approved.
--
Until next time, Denton.