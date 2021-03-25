The Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors will host a benefit next month, with proceeds sponsoring a home for a family in need through Habitat for Humanity of Denton County, the association announced this week.
“Party with a Purpose” will be held from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on April 17 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center and will feature live music from In10City Band, a silent auction, a cash bar and complimentary appetizers. The association will use event proceeds to sponsor a home for a local family through Denton County’s Homeownership Program, with ticket purchases and charitable donations from the event helping fund one of the first homes in Denton’s Habitat Village development.
Event sponsors include AccessBank Texas, DATCU, First United Bank & Trust and other local sponsors. Attendees can purchase tickets online through April 17 or make a donation on the association’s website, www.gdwcar.com.