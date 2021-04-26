The Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors raised $42,000 during a fundraiser hosted earlier this month for Habitat for Humanity of Denton County.

"Party with a Purpose," held April 17 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, helped fund one of the first homes in Habitat Village. Habitat Village is an 8-acre development in Southeast Denton where as many as 35 affordable homes for residents in need will be built over the next five years.

The event featured live music and a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting Habitat.

Event sponsors included AccessBank Texas, City of Denton, DATCU, First United Bank & Trust, Point Bank, Ruth’s Room, American National Bank and Trust and other local sponsors.

