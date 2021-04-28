The Chick-fil-A at Rayzor Ranch is reopened and able to serve more drive-thru customers after a two-month remodel.
The location at 2410 W. University Drive, which reopened April 22, now features a double drive-thru with added outdoor amenities including more canopies and fans, heaters and better lighting, franchise owner Matt Pearson said. The restaurant closed in February to begin construction.
The restaurant's kitchen was also expanded and remodeled to bring in state-of-the-art equipment, allowing the location to serve a higher volume of customers. The drive-thru has already seen a record number of cars one day this week, Pearson said.
A flashing pedestrian crosswalk was also added behind Chick-fil-A, allowing for increased safety in the restaurant's shared lot. Though the parking lot now offers less parking — some of the space has been taken up by the double drive-thru — more customers will likely take advantage of the expanded to-go capacity, Pearson said.
"Given kind of what's happened in the marketplace with COVID and how customer's needs are changing, and I think most customers now kind of prefer their space and we are still able to meet that expectation with our drive-thru," Pearson said. " We're still trying to figure out what that's going to look like going into the future, but we're happy to be back up and running and serving customers."