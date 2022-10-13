An addition to Rayzor Ranch Town Center and an 84-acre single-family development are among the projects one step closer to reality after a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday.
A 54-acre site plan for 12 retail buildings totaling nearly 280,000 square feet and 1,284 parking spaces at Rayzor Ranch Town Center was approved by the commission during its regular meeting Wednesday evening. The single-story buildings, located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Interstate 35 and West University Drive, will range from 6,900 square feet to 88,000, according to documents submitted by 97 Land Company. The approved plat adds necessary easements to support the project.
A rezoning request for Stella Hills, an 84-acre development at the intersection of East McKinney Street and Laney Circle that would bring 326 single-family homes to what is now an open pasture, also was recommended for approval during a public hearing. Allied Development requested to rezone the site from Rural Residential, Residential 4 and Use Neighborhood District to Residential 6 District.
Lot sizes will average about 7,500 square feet, and the development will include 8½ acres of open space for parks and trails, according to development documents.
The developer did not host a neighborhood meeting regarding the request, and none of the 10 notices sent to nearby property owners received a response, according to city documents. The next step for the project is a public hearing in front of the Denton City Council on Tuesday.
If approved, construction is expected to begin in April 2023 and wrap in January 2024.
Two speculative warehouse buildings also are headed to a 53-acre plot north of Highway 1173 and south of Barthold Road if rezoning is given final approval by council. Brought by Texas developer CLX Ventures LLC, the project will include a 566,000-square-foot building and an adjacent 136,000-square-foot office and warehouse space. The mostly undeveloped land is currently owned by The Deeper Life Bible Church.
The project is in addition to a three-building, 1.1 million-square-foot industrial project CLX is building just south of the site, according to development partner Todd Finley.
Denton attorney Gretchen Benolken told the commission her client Evelyn Barthold, who owns 73 acres to the west of the property, has no objection to the request.
The rezoning ordinance will be up for final approval during a public hearing scheduled by the Denton City Council for Nov. 1.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.