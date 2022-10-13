Stella Hills
Buy Now

Stella Hills, an 84-acre development at the intersection of East McKinney Street and Laney Circle, would bring 326 single-family homes to what is now an open pasture.

 Screenshot

An addition to Rayzor Ranch Town Center and an 84-acre single-family development are among the projects one step closer to reality after a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday.

A 54-acre site plan for 12 retail buildings totaling nearly 280,000 square feet and 1,284 parking spaces at Rayzor Ranch Town Center was approved by the commission during its regular meeting Wednesday evening. The single-story buildings, located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Interstate 35 and West University Drive, will range from 6,900 square feet to 88,000, according to documents submitted by 97 Land Company. The approved plat adds necessary easements to support the project.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Tags

Recommended for you