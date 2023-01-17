Denton’s housing market starts the year on new footing and with another opportunity to absorb higher interest rates.
Home sales finished 2022 continuing the downward trend. December sales were down 19% year-over-year. A large round of year-end discounting by local home builders helped push pending sales to basically flat from a year ago.
Those inventory discounts and promotions also helped push home prices lower. The median price of a home in the city of Denton fell $20,000 in December. That put local home prices down $55,000 (13.4%) from their summer peak. Denton home prices gave up nearly all their gains for 2022. Prices for December were up just 1.4% year-over-year.
That leaves a number of spring and summer homebuyers in an unenviable position. There are many DFW buyers who purchased in the spring and summer of 2022 who are now sitting in homes that are worth less than they paid for them. It turns out that home prices can and do sometimes fall. They can fall rather precipitously when your central bank is forced to reverse decades of easy money policy.
The message is finally sinking in. Quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve is real. It’s real whether market participants like it or not. It took some time for sellers to get the message that the market was shifting in 2022.
Once reality set in, the reaction function was sharp. Median percent of list in Denton went into a freefall during the last half of the year as sellers woke up to the reality that homes aren’t worth as much when interest rates double. Median percent of list for December fell to 96.5%. Average percent of list fell to 94.9%.
Buyers absorbed a good chunk of the available supply at year end, but there is more inventory waiting to hit the market. A new selling season is arriving, and with it another rebound in inventory. Builders managed to get some inventory off their books, but there is plenty of backlog to work through. Many unsold homes that were pulled from the market will reappear soon.
The big question for 2023 remains how high for how long. The Fed still has a few more rate hikes penciled on the calendar. Once the Fed hits terminal rates, it may have to leave them there for a while. We’re still in a weird dynamic where some prices remain stubbornly high while others have reverted back to normal. Lumber prices, for example, are essentially back to normal. Many other items are not.
Inflation, mortgage rates and liquidity are still the driving forces facing the housing market. The spin and hype about “pent-up demand” is always there. At the end of the day it will be rates, prices and inventory that will determine the fate of Denton’s housing market this year. Affordability is what drives demand. For the time being it seems the housing market could use some additional relief in that area. Either rates come down, or prices have more room to fall.
The good news for prospective homebuyers is that the market rebalancing continues in 2023. Many potential home sellers are still sitting on healthy equity gains. Real estate brokers and sales agents probably won’t like the continued softness in the housing market, but that’s OK.
The reality is there are too many agents chasing clients. The inevitable purge and consolidation coming for the industry will ultimately be good for consumers. The pandemic boom and bust exposed how many agents were willing to ignore fiduciary duty to make a buck. As the Fed tightens policy and ends the era of free money, more levered speculators and unscrupulous behavior get exposed for what they always were. From crypto to real estate, the theme has been the same. If sunlight is a good disinfectant, real rates have a similar benefit.
Rents still running hot
Single-family rents closed out 2022 still running well above pre-pandemic pricing. Single-family rents in the city of Denton were 12.1% higher than a year ago. The median rental home in Denton was $227 more expensive year-over-year in December.
Apartment List data for the city of Denton shows rents up 8% year-over-year. That’s despite a modest 1.4% decline for December. Figures show apartment rents in Denton are up 26% since March 2020. That includes the spectacular spike in 2021 that drove rents through the roof.
The major apartment owners and the people profiting from the rent-setting software would probably like you to forget that rents are still expensive. Better to keep your eyes focused on those modest month-over-month declines.
RealPage’s Jay Parsons offered up some quality gaslighting to start the year, opining how “disheartening” it is that Congress ended 2022 without passing more measures to help low-income renters and support for affordable housing. This was apparently one of the “big” stories you may have missed during the holidays.
“It was disheartening to see Congress didn’t expand the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, or even restore a lost 12.5% increase which alone could fund an estimated 55K affordable units, in the $1.7 trillion spending bill. Congress also failed to expand housing vouchers despite long waitlists.”
Reuters reported attorneys are still feuding over the venue for antitrust cases involving RealPage and dozens of property management companies. The National Law Review published a summary of what is arguably a bigger story.
“RealPage, Inc., a real estate software and data analytics company, is facing class action litigation and a federal investigation over whether it is facilitating a data-driven rental property cartel with landlords and property managers, driving up the prices renters pay each month.”
Apparently American taxpayers need to provide more subsidies for affordable housing. The ironic part here is that part of RealPage’s pricing advisory services includes an offer to help clients “maximize revenue from rent-limited and affordable properties.” It’s interesting that Mr. Parsons omitted this little tidbit in his post talking up the need for affordable housing measures.
As Conor Gallagher explains, Wall Street’s involvement in the rental market is a key ingredient behind the rise in homelessness in the United States. One of the first steps in solving a problem is understanding the problem exists. It is refreshing to see some people are waking up to reality. People like Lina Khan at the Federal Trade Commission are taking their job of reining in monopoly power seriously.
The FTC recently proposed a rule to eliminate employer noncompete agreements. The agency estimates this could boost workers’ earnings by almost $300 billion per year! These are positive developments. U.S. workers and consumers have been used and abused by powerful interests for decades as regulators turned a blind eye. It appears that era could be coming to an end. The winds of change are blowing.
“That which is man-made can be unmade.” — Louis D. Brandeis
