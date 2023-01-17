20200210_drc_news_housing_3.jpg (copy)

Real estate broker Aaron Layman tours model homes in the Creekside area in 2020. He shares his predictions for the 2023 market.

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Denton’s housing market starts the year on new footing and with another opportunity to absorb higher interest rates.

Home sales finished 2022 continuing the downward trend. December sales were down 19% year-over-year. A large round of year-end discounting by local home builders helped push pending sales to basically flat from a year ago.

Aaron Layman

Aaron Layman
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you