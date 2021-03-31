Boutique workout studio franchise Pure Barre has opened a new location in Denton, the company announced last week.
Pure Barre is now open and will host its grand opening celebration April 17-18. Pure Barre previously had a Denton location that opened in 2015 and later closed.
The 5,200-square-foot studio will offer proprietary total body workouts focused on low-impact, high-intensity movements at 2900 Wind River Lane, Suite 138. The location is owned and operated by Elysia Zimmerman and her husband, Tyler, who were not involved in the previous Denton franchise location.
A former elementary school teacher, Elysia Zimmerman became an instructor shortly after she began going to Pure Barre classes eight years ago. The Zimmermans met 12 years ago while attending the University of North Texas.
“I love how energizing and empowering Pure Barre classes make you feel, and I’m excited to give the Denton community the opportunity to experience what we have to offer,” Elysia Zimmerman said. “Pure Barre provides workouts for everyone, and the Denton community can expect a welcoming environment where they get to dedicate time to themselves each day.”
As part of the grand opening celebration, the Denton studio is offering 40% off the first three months of membership. The event will also feature raffles and giveaways.
For more on Pure Barre Denton, visit the studio’s website.