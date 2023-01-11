Providence Village
Providence Village is a master-planned community of about 2,200 homes in east Denton County. The area was incorporated as a town in 2010.

 Sean McCrory/DRC

A bill introduced in the Texas House last week would prohibit homeowners associations from restricting what forms of payment landlords can accept, including Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher payments.

Filed by Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, the bill would amend Section 202 of the Texas Property Code to prohibit associations from enforcing provisions that limit, or have the effect of limiting, allowed forms of payment. The bill explicitly includes payment made in whole or part by a voucher or any other federal, state or local housing assistance or subsidies.

Rep. Chris Turner, Tarrant County
District 101 Rep. Chris Turner, D-Tarrant County

