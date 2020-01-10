Texas Health Neighborhood Care and Wellness Prosper was named the Prosper Chamber of Commerce's large business of the year.
The award is a recognition of the hospital's contributions to the community, like sponsoring the Christmas Festival and holding an annual donation for the local food pantry, Bethlehem Place.
"I strongly believe this award is not just a reflection of the work that Texas Health Prosper has done for the town, but also recognition of the overall impact our organization has within the community," said Rendell Gazzingan, administrator of the hospital, in a statement.