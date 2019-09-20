Professional Services Property Management will host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the business's launch.
Led by Taylor Brakefield, the company offers property management services for investment property owners to fill the gap between large corporations or companies that can handle only a couple of properties at a time.
She founded the company in 2018, and is opening the new headquarters at 3111 Unicorn Lake, Suite 116. The open house and ribbon-cutting is set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.