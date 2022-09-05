Maya Bojanowski had been living at Coronado North apartments in Denton for 10 months when she found the notice taped to her door: Her rent was going up 15%.
“I thought, ‘Did I do something wrong? Am I a bad tenant?’ Because I’ve always paid on time, I’m quiet, and I live by myself. It’s like, ‘Are you trying to push me out?’” Bojanowski said.
The lease on Bojanowski’s one-bedroom apartment expires in November. If she renews, her rent will increase from $1,072 to $1,231, not including her water and trash, pest control or amenity fees. Bojanowski, 34, works full time for an employee benefits brokerage company, but her recent 3.5% raise isn’t enough to cover the increased housing, grocery and cost-of-living expenses brought on by inflation.
“I don’t know how I could pay that on my current budget,” Bojanowski said.
Bojanowski’s situation isn’t unique. Rents in Denton have increased 26.7% since March 2020 and were up 16% year over year in July, according to Apartment List. At United Way of Denton County, which administers the Denton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, applicants have reported rent increases averaging 30% to 50% since the beginning of the year.
“We’ve seen our pipeline expand to over 2,400 applications for rent and utility assistance,” President and CEO Gary Henderson said. “We’ve never had that many active applications in the pipeline.”
Some of the renters filling out those applications are currently ineligible for assistance since anyone receiving the federal funds must show they have been impacted by COVID-19.
“There’s been a significant shift in the last six months in terms of need for rent and utility assistance, and it’s a clear shift away from a financial need that’s the result of COVID impact, and it’s very much directed to this four-decade historic inflation and significant rent increases,” Henderson said.
Prices are up 9.4% in Dallas-Fort Worth over last year, with utilities, fuel and food among the biggest increases.
Unlike some other states, Texas does not place limits on how much landlords can raise rents and allows cities to create rent-control policies only in certain circumstances. With property taxes increasing, that means property managers can pass on as much of that burden as they decide to tenants. But without many options for mortgage relief, homeowners also are feeling the squeeze of higher interest rates and hefty tax bills.
“People were paying originally, like $900 a month for a one-bedroom, one-bath, just a couple of years ago, and now those prices are going up to $1,600 a month, and I don’t see how it’s affordable or sustainable at all,” said Johanna McDaniel, a North Texas Realtor with Best Texas Team, brokered by eXp Realty.
Eviction numbers also have increased alongside steeper rents. Denton County has seen the second-highest eviction rate among North Texas counties over the past three months, averaging about 28 eviction filings per day, according to data from the North Texas Eviction Project. It’s a concern for state agencies that work to limit homelessness such as the Texas Homeless Network.
“It does scare me that we’re facing a much worse situation than we saw before the pandemic,” said Eric Samuels, president and CEO of THN. “I am definitely predicting more housing instability over the next six months, and unfortunately, that often results in more homelessness.”
Housing affordability is the top predictor of a rise in homelessness, which increases when housing costs exceed 32% of median incomes, a Zillow study found. In Denton County, the rent burden is about 43%. The Dallas Federal Reserve expects rental inflation to rise an additional 3% before moderating in 2023.
Denton resident Emily Skorick said she was displaced for about five months beginning late last year after moving out of a shared apartment with her former partner.
“I was completely priced out of everything,” Skorick said.
Greta Díaz, an international student attending graduate school at the University of North Texas, has been staying with friends while she searches for a place of her own. On a $1,600 monthly teaching assistant salary from the university, though, she worries that’s no longer possible in Denton.
With her student visa set to expire shortly after she graduates and most leases running a year, that brings its own complications for finding a roommate to share the costs.
“There’s no way I could afford living by myself,” Díaz said.
Marcus Parks, 30, has been renting a room in a student housing complex since his Social Security income isn’t enough to afford a traditional apartment, even with a roommate. He has applied for public housing, but there’s a long line of people ahead of him: 2,525, to be exact.
Increased costs also are pricing out first-time homebuyers who, without affordable purchase options, continue renting while they hope for a break in the market. Home prices are up almost 25% in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area over last year.
“The only option we can consider is that people will have to leave the area and move to maybe another state to find something more affordable,” McDaniel said.
Some renters are considering just that. Skorick, who now shares a house with roommates, said she plans to move out of Texas when her lease ends.
Bojanowski, too, is hopeful she’ll be able to find lower-cost housing elsewhere. She’s looking for a more affordable apartment in a smaller community such as Krum or Sanger, though the relocation will mean a longer commute if her workplace returns to their Dallas offices full time. She’s also considering gig work to help meet expenses.
“I used to kill for the salary I have, and now I’m thinking about getting a second job to make ends meet,” Bojanowski said. “I used to think I wouldn’t have to do that.”
The Denton County Commissioners Court is expected to approve a second round of eviction rental assistance funds next month, though a county spokesperson said details on the program would not be available for several weeks. Henderson said he expects the funds to be around $6 million, and unlike the current round of relief, they won’t require applicants to show they’ve been impacted by COVID-19 to qualify.
The funds are authorized through 2025 or until they run out, though nonprofit leaders worry they are not a long-term solution to the state’s housing crisis.
“Ultimately, what we need is more deeply affordable housing. That’s the only thing that’s going to help prevent this problem in the future,” Samuels said.
By the numbers
90 years — The Denton legacy McNeill’s Appliance said goodbye to when it closed its doors for the last time Saturday afternoon.
7 cents — The drop in average statewide gas prices last week, according to AAA.
$2.7 million — The amount an appellate judge last week affirmed the City of Denton would pay two former Denton Municipal Electric employees in a suit alleging the city violated whistleblower protections by firing them five years ago.