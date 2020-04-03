State and local jobless numbers for March are expected later this month, but a new federal report showed the largest month-over-month increase in job loss nationwide since 1975.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Situation Report for March showed the number of unemployed persons rose by 1.4 million — before many of the COVID-19 closures nationwide, according to a summary Denton's economic development department made to City Council this week.
Both the number of temporary and permanent job losses increased in March, with temporary losses doubling from the month before.
The report estimated the new nationwide jobless rate at 4.4%.