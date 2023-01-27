The site of a future Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch as well as several single-family residential developments are among those that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week.
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
Portillo’s received approval of an initial plan for a 2.12-acre site with a drive-thru in Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. The restaurant, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, burgers and chocolate cake, would bring a 7,700-square-foot building with an outdoor patio to Denton.
Portillo’s opened its first Texas location at Grandscape in The Colony earlier this month. The site is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023, a representative for Portillo’s told the commission.
A request for approval of a preliminary plat for a proposed 195-acre site along the east side of Loop 288 and south of Kings Row Road, known as Kings Row Addition, was recommended for denial by city staff but applicants were granted an extension to Feb. 15 to comply with staff comments. The project would bring 503 single-family lots, two commercial lots and 28 open space lots to the site just north of Mingo Road.
Project engineers will have 30 days to comply with established criteria for approval per the extension.
A final plat for Parkside Addition, a 57-acre site north of Hickory Creek Road and west of Waterside Place, was also denied Wednesday. The development would bring 156 single-family lots, five open-space lots and one parking lot to the site.
The commission approved the applicant First Texas Homes Inc.’s request for an extension to Feb. 15 to meet staff requests.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.