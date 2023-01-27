Rayzor Ranch (copy)
 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The site of a future Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch as well as several single-family residential developments are among those that will move forward after initial approval by Denton's Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.

Portillo’s received approval of an initial plan for a 2.12-acre site with a drive-thru in Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. The restaurant, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, burgers and chocolate cake, would bring a 7,700-square-foot building with an outdoor patio to Denton.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

