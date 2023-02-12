Super Bowl and Boca 31 fans were ready to buy loaded nachos and tacos even before the scheduled start time at Sunday's pop-up event at Lucky Lou’s Bar.

Boca 31 chef and owner Andres Meraz, with employees Simon Merriman and Cole McKinney, would serve nachos and street tacos to customers while Meraz's wife, Marlene, would take their orders.

