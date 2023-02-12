Super Bowl and Boca 31 fans were ready to buy loaded nachos and tacos even before the scheduled start time at Sunday's pop-up event at Lucky Lou’s Bar.
Boca 31 chef and owner Andres Meraz, with employees Simon Merriman and Cole McKinney, would serve nachos and street tacos to customers while Meraz's wife, Marlene, would take their orders.
The pop-up event came days after a fire in Boca 31's kitchen caused hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of damage Tuesday night.
Andres Meraz said Denton residents have stepped up by supporting them in any way possible.
“They've been extremely supportive,” he said. “They've been great. They go above and beyond — it's the best city to ever be in.”
Andres Meraz was excited that Lucky Lou’s let them host the pop-up event during the bar's Super Bowl watch party.
“They were willing to let us use their space, and it was really nice for them to do,” he said.
Andres and Marlene were shocked when they discovered the restaurant had burned. They both said the most important thing was that no one was inside during the fire.
“It was crazy because we were having dinner, and then one of his friends sent him a picture of an Instagram post … and we're like, ‘Oh my gosh, no,'” Marlene Meraz said. “So, we knew it was our building.”
Andres Meraz opened Boca 31 in 2016. The restaurant is in a bright yellow building that sits almost directly across Bell Avenue from Denton's Central Fire Station. Because of that, the Denton Fire Department's first unit arrived on the scene a minute after being dispatched Tuesday night.
“They were there after somebody reported it, so we were so thankful for that,” Marlene Meraz said.
Andres Meraz said all they can do is take it day by day, try not to overthink it and try to work through the challenges.
While the Denton restaurant is closed, he said the staff can work in Boca 31's other locations in Keller and Fort Worth.
“We're trying to get them paid,” Andres Meraz said of his employees. "We're trying to take care of them. We have a lot of bills to pay as well.”
Marlene Meraz said the feedback online and the community response to help them is something to be proud of.
“We've always been happy and very proud of being part of Denton, but now that we're having a little bit of a hard time, it shows how supportive and united Denton is with the community,” she said.
