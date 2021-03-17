Texas-based PlainsCapital Bank welcomed a new Denton banking group as part of recent expansions across the state, the company announced this week.
The five-member lending team began in late 2020, working from home and out of the Southlake branch until a brick-and-mortar Denton branch eventually opens but remaining focused on clients in Denton. PlainsCapital, which operates 59 locations across Texas, also opened branches in The Woodlands and Lubbock last year, according to the announcement.
The lending group is heavily invested in the area, President Ernie McGee said, with three of the five living in Denton proper and all very familiar with the market. McGee has been in Denton for 13 years, and serves as a board member for the Denton Public Library Foundation and is a business representative on the Denton ISD Educational Improvement Council.
The other members of the team include senior vice presidents and commercial loan officers James E. Posey and Alex Eysermans, commercial loan officer Kevin Hodge, and senior lending assistant Jeanette Hoffman.
McGee said PointCapital is hoping to be in the market for a physical location in Denton by this summer.
“We will be putting bricks and mortar in Denton, but obviously COVID kind of put those plans on hold for a little while, as we just start to open up and fully get going,” McGee said. “We’ve looked at some locations and had some discussion, but we’re just going to wait until everything gets kind of hopefully a little more back to normal.”
The team was initially in talks before local stay-at-home orders were put in place last March but officially came together toward the end of 2020, spending time visiting with past clients and contacts in the area. While McGee said many other banks focus on commercial real estate, the lending team feels they also bring expertise in commercial-industrial lending that will benefit the Denton market.
“What that encompasses is working capital for companies, equipment financing and owner-occupied real estate,” McGee said. “That’s kind of where we saw we could make an impact.”
While the group looks forward to an eventual branch opening in Denton, for now, McGee said they are fully prepared to meet customers where they are.
“We have really been able to hit the ground running, which we’re all excited about,” McGee said. “We’re trying to get out as much as safely possible for face to face right now, but, you know, continuing hopefully to move toward getting back to more toward normal.”