In 2016, Bryan Levings started a company to build furniture for breweries and bars.
As he built tables and benches, he also built connections with breweries around Dallas-Fort Worth, and started figuring out how to make other things they needed, like taps for bars.
The next year, the company morphed into Pint Services, a business that provides merchandise and branded goods for breweries across the DFW area.
“It really took off when we started doing T-shirts,” Levings said. “Beer and T-shirts go together, everybody wants to collect brewery T-shirts. That with event printing is half of what we do.”
The company moved its headquarters to double its space and is now in a combined industrial and office space on Fishtrap Road. While the company is working out of the space now, Levings is going to be able to add a dark room to make screens to print T-shirts and eventually add some automated equipment to increase production, he said.
They started live-printing shirts for events after a bike and pub crawl inspired Levings to add that model to his business. Either the brewery or in-house designer will make special logos for events, then Pint Services creates screens to use to paint on shirts as people order them at an event. With their current equipment and processes, it all takes just about two minutes, Levings said.
“I really enjoy what we do, and making deliveries and doing events with our customers because I’m a huge brewery fan,” he said. “With expanding, I want to get to the point where we can support a five-person crew, and we’re getting to that point after the last six months.”
A lot of the business is built throughout the year from grand openings, anniversaries and ribbon cuttings. Three years ago, they set up at HopFusion Ale Works in Fort Worth for their grand opening, and then Pint Services returned Saturday for the brewery’s third anniversary.
While events and T-shirts are a large chunk of business, Pint Services now creates other kinds of merchandise for breweries and any other kind of customer — stickers, hats and koozies.
With more space, Levings hopes to add printing capabilities for pint glasses and eventually automate some of the screen-printed T-shirts and sweatshirts.
“It’s been nice to grow with a lot of these smaller breweries,” he said. “We’re trying to be a one stop shop for everything for businesses.”