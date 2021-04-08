The berries at Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm are officially in season: Denton County's only pick-your-own strawberry farm will open for 2021 on Monday, April 12.
The farm will now be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or sold out, according to its website.
This is the fourth berry-picking season at Pecan Creek in Pilot Point, which now has 90,000 strawberry plants across the acreage. While the plants were damaged in the February storms, the farm's ownership shared on social media that new leaves began growing in early March and later bloomed flowers signaling they'd produce strawberries.
The fields will be lighter in the beginning and will increase throughout the the season as the field matures, and it normally sees peak production in May.
The farm is located at 12141 Foutch Road in Pilot Point.