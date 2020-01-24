A new battery electric-powered truck pilot program by one of the largest truckload carriers in the country will feature the new Peterbilt model 579EV.
Werner Enterprises, an Omaha-based transportation and logistics company, is one of the largest truckload carriers in the United States and also operates internationally. The partnership will lead new electric operations for Werner.
Partnered with other green technology, the energy storage capacity means a truck can go for about 150 miles on a charged battery. The battery can charge in as little as an hour with its fast-charging system.
The vehicles will be used in southern Californa in partnership with the California Air Resource Board's California Climate Investments program.
The 579EVs will be available to purchase in the second half of 2020.