Paccar has asked the court to dismiss the U.S. Department of Labor's lawsuit against subsidiary Peterbilt for allegedly terminating an employee in retaliation for sharing concerns about a lack of COVID-19 precautions at the Denton plant.
The company based the order for dismissal, filed Feb. 2, in part on what they called a lack of evidence on behalf of the prosecution. The Labor department filed suit against the company in November alleging Peterbilt fired an employee for sharing concerns about employees working in close contact with the Denton Chamber of Commerce in March 2020.
Copies of emails submitted as part of court records show the employee, who was a member of the chamber's leadership program, received an email from the chamber March 19 about a Facebook live event hosted by then-mayor Chris Watts. The email asked members to share questions ahead of the discussion, which was being held just after Denton County restricted community gatherings, closed restaurants and entertainment venues and enacted other public safety measures in response to the first COVID-19 case in the county.
"Lastly — how are you? Really? It is our sincere desire to stay tuned in to our partners and our business community and your specific needs," the email, signed by then-chamber president Erica Pangburn, read in part. "We might not have all the answers, but we are dang well committed to searching them out."
The employee responded with questions about what action was being taken to mitigate risk for the "2,000 employees in Denton working elbow-to-elbow on assembly in the plant."
"Those 2,000 interact with the rest of the 3,000-3,500 total employees," the response reads.
"There are several suppliers and their employees [who] are under the same conditions. We have at least one employee who was sent home yesterday due to exposure to his sister-in-law which has been tested positive for COVID-19.
"As much as everyone wants to work, they also do not want to be a petri dish for Denton County. No one wants to carry this to loved ones who may be in the risk group."
The employee had already expressed concerns to Peterbilt's human resources department and a company vice president and was told by Peterbilt management that "the plan was to clean the workspaces and continue to work," according to the complaint file by the labor department.
"No company names have to be mentioned, but it is a question many inside and outside of Peterbilt would like asked," the employee told the chamber.
Pangburn forwarded the emails to Peterbilt quality manager Brian Danhof, who sent them to assistant general manager of operations Leon Handt and human resources manager Cindie Melton. The employee was told he was being fired the following day for disclosing trade secret information in his email to the chamber, and for poor performance.
The Labor department, which began investigating the incident after the employee filed a retaliation complaint in April 2020, argues both reasons are untrue and were a pretext for the unlawful firing of the employee. The employee's emails to the chamber were protected speech and the termination violated federal whistleblower protections, the department alleges.
Paccar also based its motion for dismissal in part on the Supreme Court's ruling in President Biden's vaccine mandate which was set to be implemented by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The Court ruled OSHA did not have the authority to "regulate the hazards of daily life," including COVID-19 exposure.
The Labor department received an extension from the court to respond to the motion by March 1.