Peak Physical Therapy now has a Denton location.
The outpatient therapy clinic helps people who need orthopedic physical therapy, from sports rehabilitation to pre- and post-operative rehab.
Marc McNeal is the clinic's director, and he holds a doctorate in physical therapy from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
The clinic is at 3926 Teasley Lane, suite 105 and potential patients can call at 940-323-0441.
There are existing locations in the Denton County area in Little Elm, Frisco and Prosper.