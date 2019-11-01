Peak Physical Therapy now has a Denton location. 

The outpatient therapy clinic helps people who need orthopedic physical therapy, from sports rehabilitation to pre- and post-operative rehab. 

Marc McNeal is the clinic's director, and he holds a doctorate in physical therapy from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. 

The clinic is at 3926 Teasley Lane, suite 105 and potential patients can call at 940-323-0441.

There are existing locations in the Denton County area in Little Elm, Frisco and Prosper. 

JENNA DUNCAN can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @jennafduncan.

