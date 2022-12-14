Lone Spur Cafe abruptly closed its doors last week and laid off its staff, according to former employees.
Former assistant manager Krysta Bell said staff at the cafe, which opened in the former Corner Bakery spot near Golden Triangle Mall this summer, were informed about the closure Dec. 6. Orlando Glass, then general manager of the Denton location, told employees in a group text message that Lone Spur CEO Cory Farley decided to close Texas locations and final checks would be mailed.
Farley could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts to contact him via his cellphone.
Bell said that while the closure was last-minute, payroll issues, broken equipment and interrupted food deliveries had plagued the location for months.
“Every week or every pay period, our checks were bouncing and most of our trucks, they wouldn't clear, there wouldn't be enough money in the account,” Bell said. “People were not getting paid for two weeks and there was stuff breaking all the time in the restaurant they wouldn't fix it, there wouldn't be enough food or cash.”
The restaurant experienced interruptions in deliveries from two food distributors, Sysco and Ben E. Keith, with the latter suspending Lone Spur’s credit account and accepting only cash for food deliveries, Bell said. Outstanding bills with appliance companies also meant equipment went unrepaired, leading to food temperature issues, according to Bell.
Account managers from Ben E. Keith’s Dallas office said Wednesday they were not authorized to release information about client accounts.
Lone Spur, an Arizona-based company, announced in September 2021 it would expand into Texas with locations in Denton, Grapevine, McKinney and the Fort Worth Stockyards, though its website only lists locations in Allen, Bedford, Denton and Fort Worth. The chain also has locations in Colorado and New Mexico, according to its website.
It’s not the first time Lone Spur has been accused of payroll issues. A former cook at one of the cafe’s Arizona locations filed suit for back wages against the company in 2020, claiming they did not pay him for his final week of work. The suit was settled, court records show.
The building Lone Spur is leasing at 2217 S. I-35 E Frontage Road is owned by retail real estate company Weitzman, which also owns Golden Triangle Mall. Mall manager Aaron Ball said he could not yet confirm anything beyond that the cafe had closed.
For Bell, the closure — and loss of accumulated paid time off, which she said employees did not receive — leaves this Christmas season uncertain for her family.
“I’m a single mom with two kids and that was my entire livelihood — that was everything I had,” Bell said.
