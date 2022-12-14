Lonespur Cafe

Lone Spur Cafe closed its doors abruptly earlier this month, former staff told the Denton Record-Chronicle

Former assistant manager Krysta Bell said staff at the cafe, which opened in the former Corner Bakery spot near Golden Triangle Mall this summer, were informed about the closure Dec. 6. Orlando Glass, then general manager of the Denton location, told employees in a group text message that Lone Spur CEO Cory Farley decided to close Texas locations and final checks would be mailed.

