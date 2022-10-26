In the last year, a total of 10 Italian restaurants opened in Dallas, from the new Carbone to the reopened Sassetta. As the shiny allure of newness already begins to lose luster at some places, this is not the case for a newish Italian restaurant in Denton. Family-owned Osteria il Muro opened in December in a cozy, remodeled home, where pastaphiles are being beckoned by something unique.

Considering the house-cured salumi, fresh-made focaccia and gelato, and hand-rolled pasta with tantalizingly hearty sugos and ragus, Osteria il Muro’s appeal is unsurprising. The not-for-retail sale wine list featuring Italy’s finest regions is an added bonus, with by-the-glass selections costing no more than $15. These seductions, along with a daily-changing menu, are turning the homey restaurant into a destination dining spot for North Texans, as well as a go-to celebration noshery for locals.

Fresh pasta

Osteria il Muro has a changing menu, but you’ll always find fresh pasta dishes like this one with cavatelli, wild boar ragu, leek soffritto, lacinato kale and parmigiano reggiano.
Short rib

Osteria il Muro in Denton has an ever-changing menu, sometimes including this short rib dish.
Patio

Osteria il Muro in Denton has patio seating, shown last week.

