Andy's Bar building (copy)
Buy Now

Radical Hospitality Group owns Paschall Bar, Andy’s Basement and Andy’s Bar — three venues in one location. Andy’s Bar, which hosts live music and entertainment throughout the week, is the only venue that wasn’t closed as of Thursday.

 Jeff Woo/ DRC file photo

Paschall Bar and Andy’s Basement are closed temporarily after some employees walked out and claimed management denied requests for wage increases and additional security, according to viral social media posts.

Instagram post

A former employee posted via Instagram the demands employees wanted including increased wages and security that management allegedly refused.

“A little over a week ago, employees of Andy’s Bar (Basement and Paschall) met with ownership to discuss much needed changes, including wages and security measures to keep our bartenders safe,” Ariana Bernard, who didn’t respond to requests for comment by Thursday afternoon, posted on Instagram.

Twitter post
Buy Now

Another social media post claims the four employees who stayed at the bar were fired by management.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags