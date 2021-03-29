Staff Writer
Locally owned CBD and hemp shop The Green Botica permanently closed its doors last week amid a decline in traffic brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The high-end “hemporium” and CBD shop, which University of North Texas graduates Dylan Thompson and Nils Morata opened in late 2019, announced on Facebook that Saturday was their last day in business. The shop, located off the Square at 221 W. Hickory St., carried legal, CBD-infused products such as coffee and tea, oils and tinctures and pet treats.
“It is with a heavy heart that we make this post,” the announcement on the shop’s Facebook page read Saturday. “Today will be the last day of business for The Green Botica. We will be open today from noon till 7 p.m. and then closed forever.”
Like many establishments, the pandemic took a toll, with Denton County executive orders last March closing nonessential businesses and several local businesses such as SCRAP Denton and Free Play Denton folding in 2020.
“We just couldn’t recover from the shutdown and the lack of foot traffic,” Thompson told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Store owners have no plans to maintain a website or sell products online, according to the post.
— Amber Gaudet