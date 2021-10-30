When North Texas emergency room physician David Darrigan took a trip to Florida to visit family recently, he was intrigued by the kava bars around the Sunshine State. He had heard about the herbal remedy made from the roots of a Pacific plant, but with his first visit to Kava Culture, he fell in love with the atmosphere and products — asking the owners about franchising the same day.
Now, Darrigan is bringing Kava Culture to Denton in what will be the chain’s first location outside Florida. Opening in the former Tex Tapas space at 109 Industrial St., the pet-friendly space will feature a U-shaped bar that seats 25, couches and hanging chairs, a study space and outdoor seating. Menu items will include coffee and espresso, herbal tea, elixirs and plenty of kava drink options.
Kava has traditionally been used in social gatherings and medicine in islands like Fiji and Tonga, where the roots of the Piper methysticum pepper plant are dried or crushed and added to water. The drink contains kavalactones, which have similar effects to alcohol, promoting relaxation and improved mood without the addictive properties.
“It really kind of does what CBD says it does but CBD doesn’t really work that well,” Darrigan said.
People who consume kava say it can ease anxiety and combat insomnia, and some have even said the all-natural tonic can help with seizures. Several clinical studies have found kava to be effective in treating symptoms of anxiety, though research has slowed amid reports of liver toxicity. The reports prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue a consumer advisory in 2002, but the findings have since been contested.
Like any mood-altering substance like caffeine or alcohol, Darrigan says avoiding overconsumption is key.
“Anything in excess is bad, but I don’t think there’s any real risk to kava,” Darrigan said.
Unlike some other formulations, Kava Culture’s are accessible for first-time users, manager Alexa Wright said — and aim not to taste like root water, although they are.
Central to many kava bars is community culture, with the lounges often acting as gathering spaces for people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. With no alcohol on the menu and plans to host public events like open mic nights and trivia contests, Darrigan and Wright hope Kava Culture will provide a similar atmosphere.
If the Denton location succeeds, Darrigan hopes to eventually open more in Dallas-Fort Worth. For now, he and Wright hope locals will find something unique in Kava Culture.
“It’s an environment where everyone can come in and have a good time whether you’re studying, you had a long day after work or you just want to come and hang out,” Wright said.
Kava Culture will host its soft opening Nov. 6-12 and its grand opening Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. The bar will be open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week. First-time visitors will receive a free drink, though they must be 18 to purchase kava products.