PACCAR Inc, the parent company of Denton-based Peterbilt Motors Company, announced that a total of $250,000 was donated to United Way of Denton County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The donation establishes additional funds to support struggling households that have been financially impacted in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in Denton County.
“Peterbilt is grateful to see this kind of donation from PACCAR to the United Way of Denton County. PACCAR and Peterbilt have been big supporters of the United Way of Denton County over the last two decades, and we are proud to be part of an organization that is providing additional help for our Denton community during these difficult times,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR Vice President and Peterbilt General Manager.
The donation by PACCAR and Peterbilt increases the total balance to more than $477,000, which is designed to assist households in Denton County. The donation is also part of Peterbilt’s partnership with United Way of Denton County, which dates to the 1980s.
For more information about eligibility for assistance, please visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/COVIDRelief.