Online creative reuse store Thistle opened its Denton storefront Friday.
Operated by three former SCRAP Denton affiliates, Thistle, located at 1421 Oakland Street, will host an official grand opening from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The 1,400 square-foot storefront offers art materials, fabric, stationery and other creative supplies.
The front of the shop, a roughly 17-by-20-foot space, houses for-sale items, while the rest of the shop will be dedicated to processing donations and online orders, Thistle executive director Kari Meyercord-Westerman said. Meyercord-Westerman, along with Thistle education and art director Heather Hoskins and reuse and recovery director Jeanna Covington, will staff the store, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The trio plans to begin also opening the store on Tuesdays around mid-June.
The grand opening will feature free creative reuse kits, drinks and frozen treats.
Thistle has also partnered with Armadillo Ale Works to host workshops on the third Thursday of every month in the taproom. Tickets for events can be purchased on Thistle's website.