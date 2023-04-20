Springbok
A Denton family is suing Springbok Academy after they say their now two-year-old daughter sustained permanent facial scars caused by cleaning chemicals on a nap mat at the daycare and preschool last year. 

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

A Denton family is suing Springbok Academy for more than $1 million after they say negligence on the part of day care employees led to permanent scarring of their now two-year-old daughter.

Shortly after one-year-old Lillian Epting was put down for a nap at the preschool and day care center last February, she began screaming in discomfort, according to a suit filed in Denton County District Court. That’s because the mat Lillian was allegedly forced to lay on for two hours as she cried out in pain had been improperly cleaned with a commercial-grade disinfectant, which burned the child’s face and singed her hair, the suit claims.

