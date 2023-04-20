A Denton family is suing Springbok Academy after they say their now two-year-old daughter sustained permanent facial scars caused by cleaning chemicals on a nap mat at the daycare and preschool last year.
A Denton family is suing Springbok Academy for more than $1 million after they say negligence on the part of day care employees led to permanent scarring of their now two-year-old daughter.
Shortly after one-year-old Lillian Epting was put down for a nap at the preschool and day care center last February, she began screaming in discomfort, according to a suit filed in Denton County District Court. That’s because the mat Lillian was allegedly forced to lay on for two hours as she cried out in pain had been improperly cleaned with a commercial-grade disinfectant, which burned the child’s face and singed her hair, the suit claims.
“Despite Lillian Epting crying out in pain and showing physical signs of distress and discomfort as she fought to get off of her nap mat for two hours, the daycare chose not to immediately contact Lillian Epting’s parents or the state to inform them of the incident,” the suit, filed by the Button Law Firm on behalf of the family, reads.
“Instead, caregivers repeatedly placed Lillian Epting on the nap mat, restraining her with their leg as she turned around under the leg of the caregiver, crying, touching her face, and further exacerbating her injuries.”
Caregivers’ failure to properly dilute the Carroll CLEAN Multi-Q Sanitizer, and to recognize Lillian’s injuries and take corrective action sooner, resulted in the child’s permanent facial scarring from chemical burns and “physical, emotional, and psychological harm and damages,” the suit alleges.
Though Lillian showed immediate discomfort upon being placed on the nap mat, video footage shows that an hour and twenty minutes passed before a caregiver picked Lillian up and comforted her briefly before placing her back on the mat despite her face appearing swollen and red, according to the suit.
“Lillian Epting’s cries were so severe that other caregivers not in the classroom admit to hearing her cries of pain,” the suit alleges.
An independent investigation into the incident by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission found that none of day care workers employed by Springbok knew how to property clean and sanitize the nap mats and could not explain how to properly dilute the cleaner, which calls for four gallons of water for every 1-2 ounces and use on only hard, non-porous surfaces.
The investigation cited Springbok for violating child care licensing rules including failure to ensure employees are properly trained, forcing a child to rest and not using chemicals according to manufacturer’s instructions, leading to child injury.
It's not the first time Springbok has been cited for failing to meet minimum standard of care requirements set by the state. THHC has issued at least 10 citations to the day care center since 2017, including for critical illness or injury requiring CPR and failure to ensure no child is abused, neglected or exploited.
The suit seeks more than $1 million in damages, though the final dollar amount of any awarded damages would be determined by a jury.
The case was filed with the 431st District Court in Denton County Monday. Springbok has yet to be served as of Thursday afternoon, court records show, and no one from the day care center was immediately available for comment.
“A child screaming out in pain for two hours, which could be heard by those outside of the classroom, is an obvious red flag to any qualified caregiver that something is clearly wrong,” attorney Russell Button said in a news release.
“Springbok Academy made important promises to these parents by presenting itself as a safe and caring environment for their children, but it failed them in every way. This entirely preventable, horrific incident will have lifelong impacts on an innocent girl.”
