The following building permits were issued by the Denton Planning and Development department in October. Commercial alterations and commercial permits reflect the owner or tenant and the address of the business. Residential permits include the address of the home.
Certificate of Occupancy
Jack in the Box, 1408 W. Hickory St.
Manchester House, 501 Londonderry Lane #1-96, Buildings 1-13
Freedom Food Pantry, 1123 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 101
Layalina Inc. – Quick Track, 1724 Bernard St.
The Circle of Sciences, 525 N. Elm St.
The Law Office of Flint Schneider PLLC, 1512 E. McKinney St., Suite 203
Shell, 2000 Denison St.
Gyro 360 Mediterranean, 311 E. Hickory St., Suite 110
Joyful Restoration Counseling LLC, 2214 Emery St., Suite 530
Grease Monkey, 421 Eagle Drive
Griffin Therapy Center, 109 S. Woodrow Lane, Suite 300
Salvation Army, 2301 N. Masch Branch Road, Suites 246-254
The Great Egg, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 200
Ashes Smoke Shop LLC, 420 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 107
Woodlands Medical, 1218 N. Bonnie Brae St., Suite 100
Commercial
University Drive Storage, 3809 W. University Drive, Suite 101
Denton County Sheriff’s Office, 127 N. Woodrow Lane
Denton High School, 3001 Bronco Way
Exeter Westpark Land LP, 3101 W. Oak St.
Commercial Alteration
Providence Place Apartments, 2551 Stockbridge Building, #16
American Tower Services LLC, 612 E. McKinney St.
Randy’s Cheesesteaks LLC, 1401 W. Oak St.
Tech Services Building, 701 Kimberly Drive
Denton Liquor, 3305 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 115
The Axe Thrower, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 117
Pint Services, 5501 Fishtrap Road, Suite 441
Flooring & Stone of Denton, 3305 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 123
Ash Brown Hair LLC, 118 N. Cedar St.
510 Villas Student Housing, 510 Fort Worth Drive
Sally Beauty Supply Co. Denton, 3001 Colorado Blvd.
Kim Lang Dao, 1421 Oakland St.
Residential
Gehan Homes
9709 Creekmere Drive
6600 Cedarhurst Court
6604 Cedarhurst Court
Lennar Homes
1117 Embers Lane
1013 Embers Lane
History Maker Homes
3720 Arroyo Trail
5621 Marina Drive
5600 Portola Lane
5604 Portola Lane
3604 Carmel Hills Drive
5617 Rio Road
3701 Carmel Hills Drive
3717 Carmel Hills Drive
5621 Rio Road
6004 Dolores Place
5604 Wharfside Place
5613 Marina Drive
5601 Portola Lane
5616 Portola Lane
5612 Portola Lane
4737 Redbud Drive
5505 Rio Road
5624 Marina Drive
3805 Carmel Hills Drive
Trendmaker Homes DFW
3609 Carmel Hills Drive
5504 Portola Lane
Robson Ranch
12525 Pepperidge Ave.
12212 Glenbrook St.
12504 Pumice Lane
12525 Lockhart Drive
12405 Pepperidge Ave.
10012 Silver Rock Way
9501 Claridge Drive
12204 Pepperidge Ave.
12212 Pepperidge Ave.
12621 Gritstone Drive
9509 Claridge Drive
12221 Grosbeak Drive
12512 Pumice Lane
9404 Claridge Drive
DR Horton
2324 High Meadow Drive
2317 Harvest Hill Drive
2325 High Meadow Drive
First Texas Homes
7509 Castle Pines Lane
7617 Echo Hill Lane
Red Gable Homes LLC
2101 Chebi Lane
Pulte Homes
9720 Creekmere Drive
6509 Woodmere Court