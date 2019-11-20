The following building permits were issued by the Denton Planning and Development department in October. Commercial alterations and commercial permits reflect the owner or tenant and the address of the business. Residential permits include the address of the home.

Certificate of Occupancy

Jack in the Box, 1408 W. Hickory St.

Manchester House, 501 Londonderry Lane #1-96, Buildings 1-13

Freedom Food Pantry, 1123 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 101

Layalina Inc. – Quick Track, 1724 Bernard St.

The Circle of Sciences, 525 N. Elm St.

The Law Office of Flint Schneider PLLC, 1512 E. McKinney St., Suite 203

Shell, 2000 Denison St.

Gyro 360 Mediterranean, 311 E. Hickory St., Suite 110

Joyful Restoration Counseling LLC, 2214 Emery St., Suite 530

Grease Monkey, 421 Eagle Drive

Griffin Therapy Center, 109 S. Woodrow Lane, Suite 300

Salvation Army, 2301 N. Masch Branch Road, Suites 246-254

The Great Egg, 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 200

Ashes Smoke Shop LLC, 420 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 107

Woodlands Medical, 1218 N. Bonnie Brae St., Suite 100

Commercial

University Drive Storage, 3809 W. University Drive, Suite 101

Denton County Sheriff’s Office, 127 N. Woodrow Lane

Denton High School, 3001 Bronco Way

Exeter Westpark Land LP, 3101 W. Oak St.

Commercial Alteration

Providence Place Apartments, 2551 Stockbridge Building, #16

American Tower Services LLC, 612 E. McKinney St.

Randy’s Cheesesteaks LLC, 1401 W. Oak St.

Tech Services Building, 701 Kimberly Drive

Denton Liquor, 3305 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 115

The Axe Thrower, 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 117

Pint Services, 5501 Fishtrap Road, Suite 441

Flooring & Stone of Denton, 3305 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 123

Ash Brown Hair LLC, 118 N. Cedar St.

510 Villas Student Housing, 510 Fort Worth Drive

Sally Beauty Supply Co. Denton, 3001 Colorado Blvd.

Kim Lang Dao, 1421 Oakland St.

Residential

Gehan Homes

9709 Creekmere Drive

6600 Cedarhurst Court

6604 Cedarhurst Court

Lennar Homes

1117 Embers Lane

1013 Embers Lane

History Maker Homes

3720 Arroyo Trail

5621 Marina Drive

5600 Portola Lane

5604 Portola Lane

3604 Carmel Hills Drive

5617 Rio Road

3701 Carmel Hills Drive

3717 Carmel Hills Drive

5621 Rio Road

6004 Dolores Place

5604 Wharfside Place

5613 Marina Drive

5601 Portola Lane

5616 Portola Lane

5612 Portola Lane

4737 Redbud Drive

5505 Rio Road

5624 Marina Drive

3805 Carmel Hills Drive

Trendmaker Homes DFW

3609 Carmel Hills Drive

5504 Portola Lane

Robson Ranch

12525 Pepperidge Ave.

12212 Glenbrook St.

12504 Pumice Lane

12525 Lockhart Drive

12405 Pepperidge Ave.

10012 Silver Rock Way

9501 Claridge Drive

12204 Pepperidge Ave.

12212 Pepperidge Ave.

12621 Gritstone Drive

9509 Claridge Drive

12221 Grosbeak Drive

12512 Pumice Lane

9404 Claridge Drive

DR Horton

2324 High Meadow Drive

2317 Harvest Hill Drive

2325 High Meadow Drive

First Texas Homes

7509 Castle Pines Lane

7617 Echo Hill Lane

Red Gable Homes LLC

2101 Chebi Lane

Pulte Homes

9720 Creekmere Drive

6509 Woodmere Court

