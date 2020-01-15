The Denton Consumer Health Division inspected 92 restaurants and food service spots in November.
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 1300 S. Loop 288 #110, 100
Lori’s Gift Shop, 3535 S. Interstate 35E, 100
Howling Mutt Brewing Co., 205 N. Cedar St., 100
CVS Pharmacy #5962, 3200 Teasley Lane, 100
Roman’s Pizza, 3001 N. Elm St. #200, 100
Rick’s Beer Barn, 2535 W Prairie St., 100
Popcorn Junction, 2430 S. Interstate 35E #164, 100
Dan’s Silverleaf Bar, 103 Industrial St., 100
Walgreen’s #11515, 5000 Teasley Lane, 100
KNJ Beverage, 3211 Fort Worth Drive, 100
Kroger (Starbucks), 500 W. University Drive, 100
Midway Craft House, 1115 W. Hickory St. #101, 100
Kroger (Yummi Sushi), 500 W. University Drive, 100
Braum’s, 529 S. Interstate 35E, 100
Pizza Hut #034486, 227 W. University Drive, 97
Denton Senior Center, 501 N. Bell Ave., 97
Subway, 3535 S. Interstate 35E, 97
Torchy’s Tacos, 2224 W. University Drive, 97
Race Trac #119, 601 Fort Worth Drive, 97
Applebee’s, 707 S. Interstate 35E, 97
Panda Express #2016, 2700 W. University Drive #1040, 97
West Oak Coffee Bar, 114 W. Oak St., 97
Taco Bell #30591, 5050 Teasley Lane, 97
Bubble Well, 2215 S. Loop 288 #310, 97
Taco Bell #35447, 681 Fort Worth Drive, 97
Taco Bell #35440, 2124 Sadau Court, 97
Cain’s Meat & Produce, 2736 N. Elm St., 97
The Garage, 113 Avenue A, 97
Cracker Barrel, 4008 N. Interstate 35E, 97
La Mexicana, 619 S. Locust St., 97
McDonalds, 2750 W. University Drive, 97
Loco Cafe, 603 N. Locust St., 97
Total Wine And More, 1800 S. Loop 288 #370, 97
The Taste, 408 North Texas Blvd., 97
Eagle Stop, 412 North Texas Blvd., 97
S & B #4, 1200 N. Interstate 35E, 97
Pi Squared, 3200 S. Interstate 35E #1150, 97
Maple Bear, Mesa Drive, 3118 Los Colinas St., 97
Kroger #493, 500 W. University Drive, 97
Mi Casita Express, 905 W. University Drive, 96
Vegan Freak, 1804 Cornell Lane, 96
Chuck E Cheeses #310, 341 S. Interstate 35E, 94
Boomer Jack Wings #8, 407 W. University Drive, 94
Double Daves, 220 W. University Drive, 94
Zera Coffee Bar, 420 E. McKinney St., 94
Crossroads Cocktails & Karaoke, 1125 E. University Drive #101, 94
Heavenly Taylored Sweets, 260 S. Interstate 35E #100, 94
Sonic Drive In, 930 Fort Worth Drive, 94
The Village At Valley Creek, 2505 Brinker Road, 94
Ravelin Bakery, 416 S. Elm St., 94
Corner Bakery Cafe, 2217 S. Interstate 35E, 94
La Fondita, 3969 Teasley Lane #1300, 94
Naranja Cafe, 906 Avenue C #100, 94
Cowboy Chicken, 2520 W. University Drive #1150, 94
7 Eleven Store #34356, 4005 Teasley Lane, 94
Hooter’s, 985 S. Interstate 35E, 94
Kroger (Deli/Bakery), 500 W. University Drive, 94
New York Sub Hub, 906 Avenue C, 93
Taco Casa, 2311 W. University Drive, 93
It’s A Burger, 3220 Teasley Lane #112, 93
Golden Chick, 300 N. Bell Ave., 93
Taco Bell, 1800 W. University Drive 93
Domino’s Pizza, 3730 E. McKinney St. #107, 93
Gyro 360 Mediterranean, 311 E. Hickory St. #110, 93
Egg House Cafe, 1622 W. University Drive #100, 93
Taqueria Monterrey, 2655 W. University Drive #1049, 93
McDonald’s, 1515 S. Loop 288, 93
Arby’s, 901 W. University Drive, 92
E Z Chek #6, 2803 Fort Worth Drive, 91
Silver Cinema, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, 91
Cotton Patch Cafe, 2505 W. University Drive #1001, 90
Lone Star Attitude, 113 W. Hickory St. 90
Rock N Roll Sushi, 321 W. Hickory St. #100, 90
Wendy’s #12240, 4900 Teasley Lane, 90
Oriental Garden Restaurant, 114 N. Avenue B, 89
Sweetwater Grill And Tavern, 115 S. Elm St., 89
Seven Mile Cafe, 2123 Sadau Court, 89
Quik Trip #899, 3300 E. University Drive, 89
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar, 5812 N. Interstate 35, 89
Rising Sun Cafe, 3101 Unicorn Lake Boulevard, 89
La Sabrocita Tortilla Factory, 201 Dallas Drive, 89
Luigi’s, 2000 W. University Drive, 89
Honeybaked Ham, 1435 S. Loop 288 #113, 88
380 Chevron/Subway, 3000 University Drive, 87
Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, 1123 Fort Worth Drive, 86
Pei Wei Asian Diner, 1931 S. Loop 288, 86
Subway #18658, 717 S. Interstate 35E #112, 84
Queenie’s Steakhouse, 115 E. Hickory St., 83
Haru Sushi And Grill, 2430 S. Interstate 35E #126, 82
Wise Health Surgical Hospital, 7218 Crawford Road, 82
J & J’s Pizza, 118 W. Oak St., 80
La Azteca Meat Market, 619 E. Sherman Drive, 79