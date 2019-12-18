The following building permits were issued by the Denton Planning and Development department in November. Commercial alterations and commercial permits reflect the owner or tenant and the address of the business. Residential permits include the address of the home.

Certificate of Occupancy

380 Chevron, 3000 University Drive

601 W Oak DBA Red Door Operations, 601 W. Oak St.

Warhammer, 1931 S. Loop 288, #120

Deluxe Inn, 601 N. Interstate 35E

The Graduate Apartments, 2217 W. Prairie St.

Lab Test Today, 316 E. Oak St., #106

Real Property Management Lakeview, 101 S. Locust St., #707

Rawsome, 206 Fort Worth Drive

Highland Of 380, 2400 E. University Drive, #101

Pro Tire Inc., 1907 Virginia Circle

Blue Star Motor Group, 3801 N. Interstate 35, #218

Red Ladder Roofing LLC, 2735 Wind River Lane, #153

GBK Insurance, 726 Fort Worth Drive

Boost Mobile, 111 E. University Drive, #110

Shell, 5035 Warbird Drive

Collision Master, 3401 E. University Drive, #203

Texas Galaxy Cheer And Dance, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite M2

Fitness Connection, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite L-12

Apartment Complex, 510 Texas St.

Genesis Back And Neck, 2214 Emery St., #520

Your Style Beauty Supply, 1607 E. McKinney St., #650

Forward Diesel Repair, 2401 Worthington Drive, #103

Flux Academy of Movement, 1024 Shady Oaks Drive

Fords Designing Diva, 1811 Bolivar St.

Xtra Mile Automotive, 2301 N. Masch Branch Road, #213

Santa Adventure Land, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite M-13

Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 2505 Brinker Road

Express Jewelry Repairs, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite P03A

Commercial

Aasti LP, 3337 Colorado Blvd.

Advantage Storage FM2499, 6818 FM2499

Commercial Alteration

Links Construction LLC, 222 W. Hickory St.

Conn’s Home Plus, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite C100

First United Bank, 1517 Centre Place Drive

CBD Plus USA, 2317 W. University Drive, #185

Sprint/Clearwire, 4525 Teasley Lane

Norman Roscoe, 109 W. Hickory St.

Forest Ridge Apartments, 1810 Westminster St.

Richard Compton, 124 N. Austin St.

Residential

DR Horton

4308 Forest Bend Road

2304 Twin Post Road

2408 Twin Post Road

McClintock Homes

1004 Larch Lane

1416 Black Oak Drive

History Maker Homes

4004 Willow Grove Ave.

3804 Arroyo Trail

3800 Arroyo Trail

5509 Portola Lane

3709 Carmel Hills Drive

Perry Homes

4000 Willow Grove Ave.

Red Gable Homes LLC

2220 Chebi Lane

Gehan Homes

1121 Hearth Drive

1009 Embers Lane

2800 Dancing Flame Drive

2804 Dancing Flame Drive

9725 Creekmere Drive

1005 Embers Lane

1121 Embers Lane

2717 Fireside Lane

1109 Hearth Drive

2701 Dancing Flame Drive

Roger Yale

427 Jannie St.

First Texas Homes

7616 Alders Gate Lane

7708 Alders Gate Lane

7717 Alders Gate Lane

Lennar Homes

1008 Embers Lane

1008 Red Coal Drive

1017 Embers Lane

1021 Embers Lane

2812 Dancing Flame Drive

2816 Dancing Flame Drive

1012 Red Coal Drive

1016 Red Coal Drive

Pulte Homes

9716 Creekmere Drive

Robson Ranch

8017 American Way

12201 Glenbrook St.

12316 Glenbrook St.

9900 Basalt Lane

9916 Basalt Lane

 

Tags

Recommended for you