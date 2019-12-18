The following building permits were issued by the Denton Planning and Development department in November. Commercial alterations and commercial permits reflect the owner or tenant and the address of the business. Residential permits include the address of the home.
Certificate of Occupancy
380 Chevron, 3000 University Drive
601 W Oak DBA Red Door Operations, 601 W. Oak St.
Warhammer, 1931 S. Loop 288, #120
Deluxe Inn, 601 N. Interstate 35E
The Graduate Apartments, 2217 W. Prairie St.
Lab Test Today, 316 E. Oak St., #106
Real Property Management Lakeview, 101 S. Locust St., #707
Rawsome, 206 Fort Worth Drive
Highland Of 380, 2400 E. University Drive, #101
Pro Tire Inc., 1907 Virginia Circle
Blue Star Motor Group, 3801 N. Interstate 35, #218
Red Ladder Roofing LLC, 2735 Wind River Lane, #153
GBK Insurance, 726 Fort Worth Drive
Boost Mobile, 111 E. University Drive, #110
Shell, 5035 Warbird Drive
Collision Master, 3401 E. University Drive, #203
Texas Galaxy Cheer And Dance, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite M2
Fitness Connection, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite L-12
Apartment Complex, 510 Texas St.
Genesis Back And Neck, 2214 Emery St., #520
Your Style Beauty Supply, 1607 E. McKinney St., #650
Forward Diesel Repair, 2401 Worthington Drive, #103
Flux Academy of Movement, 1024 Shady Oaks Drive
Fords Designing Diva, 1811 Bolivar St.
Xtra Mile Automotive, 2301 N. Masch Branch Road, #213
Santa Adventure Land, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite M-13
Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 2505 Brinker Road
Express Jewelry Repairs, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite P03A
Commercial
Aasti LP, 3337 Colorado Blvd.
Advantage Storage FM2499, 6818 FM2499
Commercial Alteration
Links Construction LLC, 222 W. Hickory St.
Conn’s Home Plus, 2201 S. Interstate 35E, Suite C100
First United Bank, 1517 Centre Place Drive
CBD Plus USA, 2317 W. University Drive, #185
Sprint/Clearwire, 4525 Teasley Lane
Norman Roscoe, 109 W. Hickory St.
Forest Ridge Apartments, 1810 Westminster St.
Richard Compton, 124 N. Austin St.
Residential
DR Horton
4308 Forest Bend Road
2304 Twin Post Road
2408 Twin Post Road
McClintock Homes
1004 Larch Lane
1416 Black Oak Drive
History Maker Homes
4004 Willow Grove Ave.
3804 Arroyo Trail
3800 Arroyo Trail
5509 Portola Lane
3709 Carmel Hills Drive
Perry Homes
4000 Willow Grove Ave.
Red Gable Homes LLC
2220 Chebi Lane
Gehan Homes
1121 Hearth Drive
1009 Embers Lane
2800 Dancing Flame Drive
2804 Dancing Flame Drive
9725 Creekmere Drive
1005 Embers Lane
1121 Embers Lane
2717 Fireside Lane
1109 Hearth Drive
2701 Dancing Flame Drive
Roger Yale
427 Jannie St.
First Texas Homes
7616 Alders Gate Lane
7708 Alders Gate Lane
7717 Alders Gate Lane
Lennar Homes
1008 Embers Lane
1008 Red Coal Drive
1017 Embers Lane
1021 Embers Lane
2812 Dancing Flame Drive
2816 Dancing Flame Drive
1012 Red Coal Drive
1016 Red Coal Drive
Pulte Homes
9716 Creekmere Drive
Robson Ranch
8017 American Way
12201 Glenbrook St.
12316 Glenbrook St.
9900 Basalt Lane
9916 Basalt Lane