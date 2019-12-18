The following names were posted in November at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.

75068

Temitope Kusoro & Chioma Amokomowo, Smartivity Dexterity, 913 Silvermoon Drive

Josette Archin, Soul Hive, 1949 Tawakani Lane

Julia & Sean Cascio, S&J Cascio Creations, 516 Meandering Trail

Darrell Cook, A2Z Properties, 1210A Yacht Club Road

Courtney Crew, Bless Request, 2504 Indian Hills

David James Iverson, You WOOD Love It, 13713 Gandia Drive

Tamatha Kemp, Sweet Tooth Alley, 621 Aqua Drive

Richard Weber Klise III, badapp Studio, 2616 Deer Hollow Drive

Miricha Mack, Majestic Kurves, 1329 Marines Drive

Artruo Magana, MAGS, 2132 Lake Pine Drive

Yolanda Malone, RitzyGlitzyTzs, 1920 Juniper Drive

Kevin Moats, A Light 2 Remember Christmas Lights, 2608 Round Up Trail

Ray Padilla, RSP Motorcycle Mobile Tire Service, 2836 Evening Mist Drive

Ray Padilla, RSP-MMTS, 2836 Evening Mist Drive

Ray Padilla, RSP Marketing & Entrepreneurship, 2836 Evening Mist Drive

Gary Rock Jr., Rock & Stitch, 9800 Forester Trail

Sree Kusuma Thatraju, Thatraju Photography, 1604 Spoonbill Drive

Ma Cristina Valle, Scrubbing Clean, 2336 Dogwood Drive

Sarai Valverde, Reina Loca Lashes, 1901 Bradford Pear Square

Shaconda Williams, Bring Me Dat Mobile Grocery, 2601 Timberhollow Drive

76201

Luis Medrano, Deluxe Glass & Mirror, 923 Fannin St.

Devin Griffith, Mr. Magpie Industries, 1127 Ector St.

Yolonda Kirk, Freedom To Faux, 425 Bernard St. Apt. 804

Chase Sower, Sower Mobile Tech Repair, 905 Cleveland St. Apt. 1402

Robin Wilson, Denton Air Conditioning, 534 S. Elm St.

76205

Gary Harper, Barber Ford, 1513 Centre Place Drive

Karla Williams & Maria Jaquez, M&K Tax Multiservices, 301 Dallas Drive, Suite 114

Robert Rice, Denton Hair And Beauty Expo, 717 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 130

Karen Rachel Yeatts, Blue Grassfire, 2810 Santa Monica Drive

Derek Yuniwoh, Seara Alimentos LTDA, 201 Inman St.

76207

Logan Tanner Easley, Logan Tanner Easley, 2816 Englefield Green Drive

Francisco Gonzalez, Alexander’s Transport, 3704 Logan Drive

Natalie Miles, Miles Vacations, 3020-B Augusta Drive

76208

Vincent Aldridge, Paragon Enterprises, 1905 La Vista Court

Christopher Ray Dedmon, Big Country Hijinks, 8004 Bishop Pine Road

Raid Ettoum, Pegasus Auto and Towing Service, 7353 Desert Willow Drive

Brandon Tyrone Flemming, I Feel You I.F.Y, 917 Glenngary Way

Monty Hilliard, Roastin’ Wagon, 204 Smokey Lane

Elsa Holm, Princess Cut, 3504 Camino Real Trail

Enderline Iwuji, JBJ Event Center, 4130 Boxwood Drive

Nicholas Lyn Johnson, Dallas Patio Guy, 4613 Green River Drive

Judy McKinney, Finders Insurance Solutions, 556 Jay St.

76210

Robert Baker, BakerBatz, 1702 Mallard Drive

Tracy Blake, LynTres, 8104 Canoe Ridge Lane

Kent Hobart, Utility Refund Specialists, 3606 Leeds Court

Alfonso Rodriguez, I & A Commercial Flooring, 7808 Settlement Drive

Judy Meredith Sherwood & Joseph Blake Sherwood, Sassy Redhead Boutique, 3933 Overlake Drive

Darrell Smith, Eyez Behind Shadez, 1636 Knoll Ridge Circle

76226

Jeff Cantley, MCM Electric, 225 FM1830

Melanie Graf, Excellence, 324 Creekside Trail

Justin Graham, Justin Carlos Design Holiday Lighting, 144 Country Lakes Blvd.

Justin Graham, JCD Lighting, 144 Country Lakes Blvd.

Michael Villalobos, WOLFIN Barber Shop, 1808 Homestead Way

76227

Holly Castro, Viso Bello Spa, 8700 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 507

Sheanica Darden, Xtreme HipHop With A Vet, 2005 Finch Cove

Tracy Glover & Andy Gerdes, BD Victory, 120 Stanley Drive, #315

David Johnson, DCJ Services, 27040 E. U.S. Highway 380, Suite 6310

Laquille Person, Seara Alimentos LTDA, 1712 Azalea Drive

Albert Pizzamiglio, Albert T Pizzamiglio DBA Al Pierson, 2469 Spring Hill Road

Arlen Simpson, Simpson Gin & AG Supply, 1336 Portsmouth Drive

Sharon Slinker, Slinker Quarter Horse, 7871 Chasewood Lane

Christine Danielle Walker & Jessica Ami Yarbrough, Mac Publishing & Media Group, PO Box 344

Jordin White, Far From Basic, 8824 Tumbleweed Drive

Nancy Williamson, A Natural World, 1605 Millican Lane

Heath Woodrum, Woodrum’s Guns, 6565 Rockridge Trail

76249

Keith & Jerry Acklie, K & J Investments, 1541 E. McCart St., Suite A

Keith & Jerry Acklie, K & J Investments DBA Krum Storage & More, 1541 E. McCart St. Suite A

Ashlyn Hager, Four-Fifths Studio, 1403 Wenatchee Drive

Carl Hager IV, Four-Fifths Irrigation, 1403 Wenatchee Drive

Lisa McEntire, LMC Style, 909 Radecke Road

76258

Shannon Evington, Cabinet Creations, 8158 FM1385

Angela & Kennon Hollingsworth, Hollingsworth Dynasty, 432 S. U.S. Highway 377

76266

Jose Martin Ramos, R.E.D. Clean Up 2, 7140 Hunnington Drive

Abel Zepeda, Sunrise Lawn And Tree Service, 900 Marshall St.

 

