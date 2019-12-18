The following names were posted in November at the Denton County Clerk’s Office.
75068
Temitope Kusoro & Chioma Amokomowo, Smartivity Dexterity, 913 Silvermoon Drive
Josette Archin, Soul Hive, 1949 Tawakani Lane
Julia & Sean Cascio, S&J Cascio Creations, 516 Meandering Trail
Darrell Cook, A2Z Properties, 1210A Yacht Club Road
Courtney Crew, Bless Request, 2504 Indian Hills
David James Iverson, You WOOD Love It, 13713 Gandia Drive
Tamatha Kemp, Sweet Tooth Alley, 621 Aqua Drive
Richard Weber Klise III, badapp Studio, 2616 Deer Hollow Drive
Miricha Mack, Majestic Kurves, 1329 Marines Drive
Artruo Magana, MAGS, 2132 Lake Pine Drive
Yolanda Malone, RitzyGlitzyTzs, 1920 Juniper Drive
Kevin Moats, A Light 2 Remember Christmas Lights, 2608 Round Up Trail
Ray Padilla, RSP Motorcycle Mobile Tire Service, 2836 Evening Mist Drive
Ray Padilla, RSP-MMTS, 2836 Evening Mist Drive
Ray Padilla, RSP Marketing & Entrepreneurship, 2836 Evening Mist Drive
Gary Rock Jr., Rock & Stitch, 9800 Forester Trail
Sree Kusuma Thatraju, Thatraju Photography, 1604 Spoonbill Drive
Ma Cristina Valle, Scrubbing Clean, 2336 Dogwood Drive
Sarai Valverde, Reina Loca Lashes, 1901 Bradford Pear Square
Shaconda Williams, Bring Me Dat Mobile Grocery, 2601 Timberhollow Drive
76201
Luis Medrano, Deluxe Glass & Mirror, 923 Fannin St.
Devin Griffith, Mr. Magpie Industries, 1127 Ector St.
Yolonda Kirk, Freedom To Faux, 425 Bernard St. Apt. 804
Chase Sower, Sower Mobile Tech Repair, 905 Cleveland St. Apt. 1402
Robin Wilson, Denton Air Conditioning, 534 S. Elm St.
76205
Gary Harper, Barber Ford, 1513 Centre Place Drive
Karla Williams & Maria Jaquez, M&K Tax Multiservices, 301 Dallas Drive, Suite 114
Robert Rice, Denton Hair And Beauty Expo, 717 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 130
Karen Rachel Yeatts, Blue Grassfire, 2810 Santa Monica Drive
Derek Yuniwoh, Seara Alimentos LTDA, 201 Inman St.
76207
Logan Tanner Easley, Logan Tanner Easley, 2816 Englefield Green Drive
Francisco Gonzalez, Alexander’s Transport, 3704 Logan Drive
Natalie Miles, Miles Vacations, 3020-B Augusta Drive
76208
Vincent Aldridge, Paragon Enterprises, 1905 La Vista Court
Christopher Ray Dedmon, Big Country Hijinks, 8004 Bishop Pine Road
Raid Ettoum, Pegasus Auto and Towing Service, 7353 Desert Willow Drive
Brandon Tyrone Flemming, I Feel You I.F.Y, 917 Glenngary Way
Monty Hilliard, Roastin’ Wagon, 204 Smokey Lane
Elsa Holm, Princess Cut, 3504 Camino Real Trail
Enderline Iwuji, JBJ Event Center, 4130 Boxwood Drive
Nicholas Lyn Johnson, Dallas Patio Guy, 4613 Green River Drive
Judy McKinney, Finders Insurance Solutions, 556 Jay St.
76210
Robert Baker, BakerBatz, 1702 Mallard Drive
Tracy Blake, LynTres, 8104 Canoe Ridge Lane
Kent Hobart, Utility Refund Specialists, 3606 Leeds Court
Alfonso Rodriguez, I & A Commercial Flooring, 7808 Settlement Drive
Judy Meredith Sherwood & Joseph Blake Sherwood, Sassy Redhead Boutique, 3933 Overlake Drive
Darrell Smith, Eyez Behind Shadez, 1636 Knoll Ridge Circle
76226
Jeff Cantley, MCM Electric, 225 FM1830
Melanie Graf, Excellence, 324 Creekside Trail
Justin Graham, Justin Carlos Design Holiday Lighting, 144 Country Lakes Blvd.
Justin Graham, JCD Lighting, 144 Country Lakes Blvd.
Michael Villalobos, WOLFIN Barber Shop, 1808 Homestead Way
76227
Holly Castro, Viso Bello Spa, 8700 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 507
Sheanica Darden, Xtreme HipHop With A Vet, 2005 Finch Cove
Tracy Glover & Andy Gerdes, BD Victory, 120 Stanley Drive, #315
David Johnson, DCJ Services, 27040 E. U.S. Highway 380, Suite 6310
Laquille Person, Seara Alimentos LTDA, 1712 Azalea Drive
Albert Pizzamiglio, Albert T Pizzamiglio DBA Al Pierson, 2469 Spring Hill Road
Arlen Simpson, Simpson Gin & AG Supply, 1336 Portsmouth Drive
Sharon Slinker, Slinker Quarter Horse, 7871 Chasewood Lane
Christine Danielle Walker & Jessica Ami Yarbrough, Mac Publishing & Media Group, PO Box 344
Jordin White, Far From Basic, 8824 Tumbleweed Drive
Nancy Williamson, A Natural World, 1605 Millican Lane
Heath Woodrum, Woodrum’s Guns, 6565 Rockridge Trail
76249
Keith & Jerry Acklie, K & J Investments, 1541 E. McCart St., Suite A
Keith & Jerry Acklie, K & J Investments DBA Krum Storage & More, 1541 E. McCart St. Suite A
Ashlyn Hager, Four-Fifths Studio, 1403 Wenatchee Drive
Carl Hager IV, Four-Fifths Irrigation, 1403 Wenatchee Drive
Lisa McEntire, LMC Style, 909 Radecke Road
76258
Shannon Evington, Cabinet Creations, 8158 FM1385
Angela & Kennon Hollingsworth, Hollingsworth Dynasty, 432 S. U.S. Highway 377
76266
Jose Martin Ramos, R.E.D. Clean Up 2, 7140 Hunnington Drive
Abel Zepeda, Sunrise Lawn And Tree Service, 900 Marshall St.