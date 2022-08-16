Efforts to unionize are sweeping through another service industry chain, and a North Texas location is one of the stores leading the charge.
Workers at Tiff’s Treats’ Lewisville store are among three locations in the state that have announced plans to unionize via Tiff’s Treats Workers United. The Austin-based cookie shop is the latest in the push for union contracts in what has traditionally been a low-wage industry, with efforts by Starbucks partners (including in Denton) making national headlines. At a time of soaring inflation and rising wages, Tiff’s Treats employees say they want a seat at the table.
“They are a $500 million company but cannot guarantee a living wage for all of their employees,” said Mark Mallory of Tiff’s Treats Workers United.
The union petitioned the National Labor Relations Board on July 23 for an election at the Lewisville store, where the 18-person staff will decide whether Workers United will represent their interests in contract negotiations with the company, which has 1,700 employees across 79 stores. Demands for a contract would include wage increases for drivers, kitchen staff and managers, just cause employment, and expanded health coverage and sick time.
“I’ve been working at this company for 3½ years — I am one of the top drivers in my store, and I barely make enough to pay my bills,” an organizer at the store who asked not to be identified told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “The other main reason is time and time again, me and my co-workers have gone to HR about a multitude of issues, and it almost never gets resolved. They say they’ll fix it, but they almost never do.”
Wage increases would raise driver pay to $15 per hour, kitchen staff to $18 hourly and management pay to $22. The union also would push to include a clause that requires Tiff’s Treats to enforce existing policies organizers say are being ignored, such as the policy guaranteeing a 15-minute break every four hours.
Tiff’s Treats describes employees as “among the highest paid food service and delivery workers in the industry." Drivers working more than 30 hours weekly average more than $22 per hour, and non-drivers earn $14 to “more than $18” hourly depending on position and experience, Chief People Officer Adam Huddleston said in a prepared statement to the Record-Chronicle. Tiff’s Treats also points to its medical, vision and dental coverage, paid time off and company-match 401(k) plans, which it says is “a rare benefit for hourly workers in the food service industry.”
Tiff’s Treats Workers United accuses the company of participating in “union-busting” activities in violation of the National Labor Relations Act, which gives U.S. employees the right to organize, even in at-will employment states like Texas. Workers have been subject to emails discouraging organizing, and the company has discriminated against union literature in break rooms and sent labor consultants to stores in an effort to discourage unionizing, Workers United alleges. The union filed unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB last month at the start of organizing efforts to address what representatives call existing anti-union policies.
Tiff’s Treats did not address the accusations in its statement. One of the chain’s Austin locations rescinded its petition signatures after losing the required 30% staff support to proceed with an election. While three petitions remain pending — at Austin, Lewisville and San Antonio locations — team members at the San Antonio location have similarly rescinded their signatures and asked that the petition be withdrawn, according to Tiff’s Treats.
No record of the withdrawal was listed on the NLRB website as of Monday.
The revitalized labor movement and cost-of-living pay adjustments across industries have led some economists to fear that wage increases, while necessary to keep employees afloat amid rampant inflation, could lead to further price increases as employers try to compensate for higher wages. Others argue that the wage-price spiral is less likely since a much smaller share of private sector workers today — just 6.3% — belong to a union than in the early 1980s, and cost-of-living increases have been only a slight contributor to inflation in the past.
The NLRB election for the Lewisville store will take place Aug. 30 via mail-in ballots that will be counted at the end of September. A 51% majority is required to secure union representation. Organizers say it’s a necessary step to ensuring their future at the company.
“The company has been trying to put out messages that we get paid more on average than a lot of us actually do. They’re trying to save face and make us look like we’re greedy and just want more,” said the Lewisville driver who asked not to be identified. “The fact of the matter is, most of us are barely able to pay our bills, and a lot of us have two or even three jobs in order to make ends meet.
“All we want is to not have to worry every waking moment about how we’re going to be able to pay our bills and put food on the table.”
