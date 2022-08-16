Tiff's Treats in Lewisville
Buy Now

Workers at the Tiff's Treats shop in Lewisville will vote on unionizing in an election Aug. 30.

 Al Key/DRC

Efforts to unionize are sweeping through another service industry chain, and a North Texas location is one of the stores leading the charge.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Recommended for you