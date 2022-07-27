DALLAS — Despite worries of a weakening economy, Dallas-Fort Worth parents plan to spend 45% more than the U.S. average on outfitting and supplying children for a return to school, according to a new survey from Deloitte. Concerns about children’s mental health and wellness following the isolation of the pandemic and the Uvalde school shooting are also causing parents to open their wallets wider. Dallas-Fort Worth parents said they plan to spend $987 per child vs. the national average of $661. Families also said they’re “shedding the home-centric life” to spend more in stores ($435) than online ($339). “That’s a good sign for our economy,” said Sam Loughry, Deloitte’s consumer industry leader and partner in Dallas. Some spending across the U.S. is tied to a “reassessment of priorities” that goes beyond pencils, notebooks, backpacks and uniforms, Loughry said. About 45% of DFW parents responding to the survey said they have spent money on products and services to address their child’s mental health in the past year. That’s higher than the 36% nationally and includes wellness related products such as Fitbits and smart watches, weighted blankets for anxiety, sun lamps to help with depression and nutritional supplements. Classes and online or app-based programs include yoga, meditation and spiritual retreats. Other spending has been on extracurricular activities in music, dance, sports and art. Day camps and sleep-away camps were also cited by parents. The topic was added to the annual survey because mental health and wellness spending has become more of “a priority since the pandemic and the Uvalde shooting,” Loughry said. He’s a father of three with one child entering middle school, another in high school and the oldest starting college this fall. DFW parents with wellness concerns overall are spending 11% more than the average, he said. Technology, the largest single merchandise category for back-to-school spending, “is taking a breather” this year, Loughry said. Spending plans on technology are down 12% from last year after the pandemic resulted in more purchases of computers and accessories. Overall spending is down from last year’s DFW average of $1,087. Many parents wait for the state’s sales tax holiday, which this year is Aug. 5-7, to save 8.25% in sales taxes on items costing less than $100. But more than half of back-to-school spending occurs by the end of July, according to the Deloitte survey. With six children, five of them school age, Edith Velazquez, 38, of Dallas said she’s ordered one class list online so far but hasn’t received all the lists yet and expects to spend $500 total just on supplies. Like 57% of DFW parents, Velazquez is concerned about inflation. “That doesn’t include uniforms, and that will be a lot more than $500,” she said. Almost a third of DFW households (29%) said their financial situation is worse than last year vs. 15% last year. More than half (54%) said they expect the economy to weaken, up from 21% last year. More than half of the respondents (56%) said they’re open to buying “sustainable products,” including used and refurbished items. And almost three-quarters of respondents in the Deloitte survey said they will trade brands if prices are too high or if their preferred choice is not in stock. Retailers are offering more private brands in addition to national brands. Target’s own Up & Up brand two-pack of glue sticks is 25 cents vs. Elmer’s same size at 55 cents. Walmart has a brand owned by Mattel called Cra-Z-Art that it sells alongside Crayola products. Parents view back-to-school spending, which is second only to the Christmas season, as essential and will cut back on other areas to cover the costs. Another survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics found that 38% of parents said they’re shifting spending. Total U.S. back-to-school spending is expected to match last year’s record high of $37 billion, according to the retail industry group. Back-to-college is expected to reach $74 billion, up from last year’s record of $71 billion. Teachers are also searching the back-to-school aisles for bargains. “I’m buying markers, glue and other things I know I will need because prices are lower at this moment,” said Diana Topel, 39, a fourth grade math teacher in Dallas ISD. “Prices will be higher in two months,” she said, not only because of inflation but because retailers offer special deals for back-to-school. Most school districts give teachers $200 stipends in their first paychecks of the school year to cover additional classroom costs. But many teachers spend twice that or more, according to surveys. “A lot of students come from homes with economic problems and don’t bring their supplies,” Topel said.

