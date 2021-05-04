Ten Medical City Healthcare hospitals were recognized for protecting patients from harm, the health care provider announced late last month.
The hospitals, which include the Denton, Frisco, Lewisville and Plano locations, were awarded an "A" in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction that recognizes them for protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. General hospitals across the country receive a grade between "A" and "F" as part of the safety grade, and ratings are updated every six months.
The 10 awards are greater than any other hospital system in the state, according to the announcement.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization focused on health care quality and safety.
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” Leapfrog Group president and CEO Leah Binder said in a statement. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Medical City Healthcare shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”