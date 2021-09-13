{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Denton’s North Point Cafe is under new ownership, the company announced Monday.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Ali Kohandani, franchise owner of DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks in Denton, bought the breakfast and lunch spot Sept. 1 and recently took over management. Located at 2000 W. University Drive, the restaurant will maintain its brunch menu and regular hours of 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on weekends until at least the end of the year, when both may expand, depending on business. Kohandani also plans to market the community room in the 6,400 square-foot space as an event venue.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}“The room is large, but few people know it exists,” Kohandani said. “I hope it proves to be popular during the holiday season. There aren’t enough community rooms in Denton County.”
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Kohandani will run both North Point and DoubleDave’s with the help of his wife, Elnaz, who will take over day-to-day operations at the pizza spot.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Former North Point owner Luto Luigi Begaj of Argyle plans to focus on other interests and real estate holdings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
{h6 class=”x_MsoNormal”}— Amber Gaudet{/h6}
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.