The store is scheduled to open this fall in the Denton Crossing shopping center on South Loop 288.
Nordstrom Rack said in November that it would open a store in The Village of Allen this fall. The retailer operates eight full-line department stores and 18 of its off-price Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas.
CEO Erik Nordstrom has told investors he plans to focus on adding more Nordstrom Rack stores versus its larger Nordstorm stores. The retailer has reduced the size of its Galleria Dallas store from three levels to two.
The 25,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack coming to Denton is taking space formerly occupied by a Mardel Christian & Education store.
Denton Crossing has big-box stores such as Best Buy, Total Wine & More, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, T.J. Maxx, and Home Goods. It also has a grocery anchor, Kroger.
Work on Nordstrom Rack is expected to begin April 1 and be completed in time for back-to-school shopping in August, according to planning documents filed with the state. The renovation is projected to cost $2 million.
Kite Realty Group, which operates Southlake Town Square, also leases Denton Crossing.
