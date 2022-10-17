HEB exterior

The first DFW H-E-B store opened in September at Main Street and Legacy Drive in Frisco. The next DFW location in Plano is set to open Nov. 2.

H-E-B in Plano has an official opening date. The store on the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway opens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The 118,000-square-foot Plano store, like the Frisco store, will have an H-E-B’s True Texas BBQ restaurant attached with a drive-through, a home decor and essentials department and a beauty section with makeup and hair care brands that are sold at salons and Sephora and Ulta.

