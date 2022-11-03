Texas Health has opened its first Breeze Urgent Care site in Denton just in time for cold and flu season.
The new clinic, which opened last week at 4600 Teasley Lane, is one of 19 that have recently opened since the Breeze model launched in 2020. Like the name implies, Breeze centers are designed around patient ease, staff say. Staff who are described as health concierges check in patients, take vitals and remain the point person for their entire visit, with clinicians aiming to get most visitors in and out in 30 minutes.
Patients are taken directly to care rooms after check-in and can also skip a trip to the pharmacy thanks to a self-serve kiosk that stocks over 40 common medications.
Those small changes add up to a big difference for patients, according to clinic manager Evan Anderson.
“I’ve been to some urgent cares and you feel like a number — we never want that,” Anderson said.
The clinic can perform X-rays and common tests, including strep, COVID-19 and flu swabs, on-site.
Launching the urgent care model is about meeting more Texas Health patients wherever they are in their health journey, Anderson said.
“We’ve got a lot of [primary care physicians], we’ve got a lot of specialty clinics and hospitals, but for those patients that just want [treatment for] cold-like symptoms, minor lacerations, things like that, they want that quick stop,” Anderson said. “When you call your [primary care physician] you might not be able to get in for a few weeks and that doesn’t really pay to the convenience we want to provide for our patients.”
The clinics accept most major insurance or offer a flat $185 self-pay rate for uninsured patients. With the backing of a major hospital system like Texas Health, Breeze clinicians can also refer patients to a wide network of providers for follow-up care, according to Anderson.
Breeze clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the year, including holidays. Clinicians can also perform occupational health screenings and plan to start offering virtual urgent care in the next two months, Anderson said.
Thirty-one Breeze clinics in total are planned across the state, with future locations coming to Fort Worth, Rockwall and Weatherford. Patients can find a nearby clinic at breezeurgentcare.texashealth.org.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.