Texas Oncology announced Monday the opening of a new cancer center at 2600 Scripture St., which will combine the Denton North and South locations to provide one location for their services.
The 30,00 square-foot center will offer access to medical oncology, hematology and radiation therapy services, in addition to an on-site pharmacy and laboratory.
Texas Oncology-Denton offers telemedicine appointments, including audio, video and image sharing to accommodate the pandemic.
“We recognize receiving a cancer diagnosis and undergoing treatment are challenging in their own right,” Jeffrey Morton, Texas Oncology—Denton radiation oncologist, said in a news release. “But due to the ever-evolving status of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now even more important to deliver cancer care in a welcoming environment that allows for appropriate social distancing.”