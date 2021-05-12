A new appointment-only tattoo studio, Quill Arcana, opened last week in Denton at 1010 N. Elm St., Suite 104.
The three-person studio does all custom work, according to a Facebook post by artist Chai Lee. Artists specialize in color and realism but also work in “illustrative, neo-traditional and grayscale” styles, according to the post.
The studio does not accept walk-ins, but appointments can be booked by contacting the artists via their Instagram accounts at @Chai.Sun.Lee, @RobertLuckyArt or @ShilohIvyRose.