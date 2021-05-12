190920_drc_news_Tattoo Expo_12.JPG
Buy Now

DRC file photo.

 Kara Dry/For the DRC
A new appointment-only tattoo studio, Quill Arcana, opened last week in North Denton. 
 
The three-person studio is located at 1010 N. Bell Ave. and does all custom work, according to a Facebook post by artist Chai Lee. Artists specialize in color and realism but also work in “illustrative, neo-traditional and grayscale” styles, according to the post. 
 
The studio does not accept walk-ins, but appointments can be booked on artists’ Instagram accounts at Chai.Sun.Lee, RobertLuckyArt or ShilohIvyRose. 

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!