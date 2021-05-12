New tattoo studio brings custom body art to Bell
A new appointment-only tattoo studio, Quill Arcana, opened last week in North Denton.
The three-person studio is located at 1010 N. Bell Ave. and does all custom work, according to a Facebook post by artist Chai Lee. Artists specialize in color and realism but also work in “illustrative, neo-traditional and grayscale” styles, according to the post.
The studio does not accept walk-ins, but appointments can be booked on artists’ Instagram accounts at Chai.Sun.Lee, RobertLuckyArt or ShilohIvyRose.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.
A Gaudet
