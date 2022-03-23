A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: March 23, 2022 @ 8:16 pm
Construction crews work on Sage Oak of Denton on Tuesday.
A new style of senior community living that is opening in Denton has revealed its grand opening date and new community relations director.
Sage Oak of Denton, a new assisted living and memory care center, is officially opening in June and has named Erin Caston LVN, CDP as their community relations director.
Caston, a licensed vocational nurse, has served seniors in North Texas as a home health nurse and community educator for nearly 20 years.
Caston continues to serve seniors of North Texas as Denton County Advisory Chair for The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Dallas.
Sage Oak of Denton’s grand opening will be Saturday, June 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. and is located at 3015 Audra Lane.
— Staff report
