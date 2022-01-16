Scott Girling has always dreamed of opening his own Italian restaurant in Denton. A month after doing just that, it almost feels too good to be true.
“We’ve been sold out every night — we joke that we’re waiting for something to go wrong because it’s just been so smooth,” Girling said.
With his family hailing from Sicily, you might say Italian is in Girling’s blood. After attending culinary school in Fort Worth about a decade ago, Girling spent a five-month stint in Italy training in regional cuisine. Though he’s always harbored a love for the food itself, it’s the act of making some of the region’s celebrated cuisine that he most enjoys.
“The zen of making pasta and making bread, making salami — it’s just so slow and there’s so much detail that goes into it,” Girling said.
Intentionality is a philosophy at Osteria il Muro, which opened in December in the former Seven Mile Cafe building on Congress Street. With fresh pasta, bread and salami made in house daily and a rotating menu of dishes crafted from farm-fresh ingredients and garden-grown herbs, it’s not your grandmother’s lasagna — unless she’s Italian.
“We stick to traditional dishes with fresh pasta and kind of take the Italian mindset of taking the freshest ingredients possible, matching it with a particular pasta shape and trying to keep it fairly traditional and by region,” Girling said. “If we were going to do tagliolini, which is from Piedmont, we’re going to use ingredients that you would traditionally find around there like hazelnuts, chestnuts, brown butter, stuff like that.”
Girling and his wife, Desiree, have been on the hunt for a space for Osteria il Muro since 2018. Girling spent time at several Dallas-area restaurants, including as chef de cuisine at The Grape before it shuttered and more recently at Local Pint in Flower Mound. But opening a restaurant that would offer the handcrafted regional dishes Girling learned to create in Italy was always the goal.
After some renovations to the building at 311 W. Congress St., Girling began hiring and training staff. With a team of just 10, including several other former executive chefs, and dinner service offered only Wednesday through Sunday, Girling has created space that allows him to incorporate what he’s found most exciting about Italian fare: the best ingredients, culinary creativity and a commitment to authenticity.
“We take the fine dining approach with table size and food, and sometimes people are worried about the pricing, but I tell them if you go to a place like BJ’s for example, you’re going to pay $17 or $18 for their pasta, and they’re not sitting there for five hours a day making pasta and bread,” Girling said.
Popular dishes on the menu — created daily based on what they have on-hand from vendors — include smoked beef tortellini with caramelized onion butter and aged balsamic, lasagna alla bolognese and, for the table, sourdough focaccia with house-made cultured butter.
Osteria il Muro has also focused on atmosphere, with a pasta-making station in the dining room doubling as functional decor and fresh bread and wine selections greeting customers upon entry. Though many dishes may be new to customers — you won’t find chicken parmesan or spaghetti and meatballs on the restaurant’s menu — it’s the combination of attention to detail and staff knowledge that has kept the tables full.
“The servers do their homework and get to nerd out at the tables, which the customers love,” Girling said. “They’re so confident in the dishes, it really encourages people to get out of their comfort zone.”
For others, the restaurant offers a taste of home.
“We’ve had people say they’ve been to Italy and this is the closest thing they’ve been able to find, or vice versa, we’ve had a few Italians come in who are from Italy and said this is the closest thing they could find — that’s definitely a gold star for us,” Girling said.
Though Girling has found success so far, with the restaurant’s reservations remaining booked a month in advance, the restaurant still has some growing pains he hopes to work out in the coming months. Work on the shed behind the eatery will allow more storage space for kitchen staff given the building’s intimacy, and the patio will be opened in the spring to expand seating. The staff also plans to host wine pairings and, dependent on COVID-19, have a guest chef from Italy take over the kitchen for a time in May.
Whatever’s next, the focus will remain on honoring the spirit of the cuisine Osteria il Muro was inspired by.
“We want to bring people back to Italy and give them that nostalgic feel and for people that have never been; we want to say, ‘Hey, this is what real Italian food is,’” Girling said.
Reservations are opened on the last Monday of each month on Osteria il Muro’s website for the following month. Staff asks that cancellations be made at least 24 hours in advance.