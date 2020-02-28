Flux Academy of Movement is now open, a new kind of gym for kids to try parkour, a recreational sport where players climb, jump and run through obstacles, alongside their parents.
Signs are up the gym's location, 1024 Shady Oaks Dr., and a grand opening is slated for Saturday, Feb. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m.
At the gym, customers can do training and run through with various equipment to hop and jump on and off of, plus other physical training like hula hooping classes. First class and tours are free right now, and a month membership is $49.